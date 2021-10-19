publity Group paves the way for new PREOS majority shareholder - and secures new revenue and growth potential

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Investment publity Group paves the way for new PREOS majority shareholder - and secures new revenue and growth potential 19.10.2021 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Luxembourg-based investment company with its own investor consortium of established European insurance companies to become new majority shareholder of publity Group subsidiary PREOS

- Sales and growth potential expected for publity/ Internationalization strategy of PREOS further accelerated

- Contribution of a Luxembourg real estate and real estate investment portfolio worth over EUR 1 billion by Luxembourg investment company to PREOS subsidiary GORE German Office Real Estate AG in return for the issue of new GORE shares

- Subsequent contribution of the newly acquired GORE shares by Luxembourg investment vehicle to PREOS against issuance of new PREOS shares

- Positioning of the publity group on the international office property market

Frankfurt am Main, 19. October 2021- publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") is launching the entry of a new majority shareholder in its subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS"). This opens up new revenue and growth potential at European level thanks to the expansion of the portfolio at PREOS.

In detail, it is planned to include an investment company, consisting of a Luxembourg investment company with its own investor consortium of established European insurance companies, as a new major shareholder in PREOS. For this purpose, a letter of intent was concluded with the management company of the Luxembourg investment vehicle with the participation of PREOS and GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") (see ad hoc release dated October 19, 2021). This will allow PREOS to accelerate its further growth and drive the internationalization of its business activities.