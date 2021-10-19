Renewcell and Kelheim Fibres form collaboration to establish a European closed loop for fashion

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW) Today, Renewcell and Kelheim Fibres Gmbh have signed a Letter of Intent for a long term commercial collaboration to add the crucial missing link for a …

"European fashion consumption has great impact on climate and the environment globally. It also contributes to tremendous amounts of waste going into landfill and incinerators either in Europe or abroad after export. We will now work with Kelheim to prevent waste and reduce the need for virgin resources, while also enabling a fully regional supply of low impact circular fibers for textiles" comments Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell. "We are thrilled for the opportunity to work closely with a partner like Kelheim, who is at the leading edge of innovation and sustainability in this industry" he adds.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW) Today, Renewcell and Kelheim Fibres Gmbh have signed a Letter of Intent for a long term commercial collaboration to add the crucial missing link for a circular economy for textiles in Europe. Together, the two technology leaders will collaborate on developing commercial scale production of superior quality viscose fibers from up to 10 000 tonnes of Renewcell's 100% textile recycled material Circulose® annually. The collaboration paves the way toward a fully European closed loop in which textile waste is collected, recycled and regenerated into new Circulose® fibers for people that want to reduce their fashion footprint significantly.

Craig Barker, CEO at Kelheim Fibres adds: "We see an excellent fit between our two companies, not only on the technical side - with Renewcell we have found a highly professional partner who shares our vision for future-forward technologies that enable full circularity in the textile chain. Finding the answers to the challenges of our times is what drives us every day.

Our recycled cellulose fibre solution - made of Renewcell's Circulose® and manufactured using environmentally sound processes at our Kelheim plant - is an answer to the fashion industries need for sustainable, resource- and waste-reducing solutions, and a more regional and reliable supply chain."

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to inspire an Industrial Evolution to a sustainable world by producing high quality materials from recycled textiles.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company name Renewcell as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth

Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se .

About Kelheim Fibres

Kelheim Fibres GmbH is the world's leading manufacturer of viscose speciality fibres.Innovative products, flexible technologies and an exceptional focus on sustainability form the foundation of the company's success.

Our plant-based speciality fibres are used in most diverse applications from fashion, hygiene and medical products to nonwovens and speciality papers. They offer an environmentally sound alternative to petroleum-based materials in a broad range of different end products - while maintaining or even enhancing the functional performance of the product. The production takes place exclusively in Germany and complies with the strict German environmental legislation. Our closed-loop philosophy and an energy-efficient way to operate our plants help to save valuable resources. Kelheim Fibres is the first viscose manufacturer worldwide with an EMAS-validated environmental management system. www.kelheim-fibres.com

