Guidewire Launches Insurtech Vanguards Program, Connecting the Most Innovative Up-and-Comers in the P&C Industry with Insurers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced the launch of Insurtech Vanguards, its new program dedicated to identifying and highlighting the hottest insurtech companies of interest to the P&C industry. Guidewire is already active in the insurtech community as an investor and through its PartnerConnect Solution program, which offers curated access to a host of insurtech and more established third-party partner solutions on Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire continually explores ways to connect insurers with the latest innovations. The Insurtech Vanguards program takes this effort to the next level by offering a channel for connecting insurers and insurtechs. This program is intended to identify and promote innovative companies of interest to the P&C industry.

Investment in insurtech is on the rise. Even during a pandemic, 2020 finished with a record high of $7.1 billion in insurtech investment, a 12 percent increase in funding and a 20 percent increase in deals compared to 2019.1

Insurtech Vanguards will highlight innovative insurtechs that are bringing novel approaches to insurance, introducing these pioneering companies and the value propositions they bring to Guidewire’s existing community of insurance customers.

“Guidewire’s experience with insurtechs, who are changing the way the P&C industry conducts business in today’s world, is significant. As evidenced by our valued ecosystem of PartnerConnect insurtech Solution partners, we have made it a priority to scout out, identify, and curate those insurtechs that are the most innovative in our industry and most relevant to our community,” said Laura Drabik, chief evangelist, Guidewire. “Our Insurtech Vanguard program will continue to identify these hot, up-and-coming companies across the globe, so that our customers have easy access to the most innovative companies in the world without needing to do the leg work themselves.”

Guidewire is excited to introduce the inaugural group of Insurtech Vanguard members:

  • Attestiv assures the authenticity of digital media captured by any person or device utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.
  • MākuSafe offers an award-winning safety, data and analytics solution using wearables aimed at improving worker health, safety, and productivity while reducing incidents and mitigating workplace hazards and risk exposures.
  • Roost is a technology company focused on disrupting the traditional property insurance model through their “Property Telematics” suite of solutions providing peace-of-mind to property owners and rich data to insurers.
  • Zensurance is an innovative, Canadian-based insurtech startup that is changing how small businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs across a broad range of industries in nine provinces purchase insurance.
  • Zesty.ai offers insurers and real estate companies access to precise intelligence about every property in North America. The company uses AI to provide unique property insights and account for details impacting a property’s risk, including natural disasters like wildfire.

To learn more about Insurtech Vanguards, please visit https://www.guidewire.com/insurtech-vanguards. For more information on Guidewire’s evangelist thought leadership program, please visit https://evangelist.guidewire.com/.

1 Willis Towers Watson, Quarterly InsurTech Briefing Q4 2020, January 2021

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Launches Insurtech Vanguards Program, Connecting the Most Innovative Up-and-Comers in the P&C Industry with Insurers Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced the launch of Insurtech Vanguards, its new program dedicated to identifying and highlighting the hottest insurtech companies of interest to the P&C industry. Guidewire is already active in the …

