checkAd

Nexera Operational Update

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 18:35  |  24   |   |   

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to provide the following update.As the Covid-19 pandemic has continued through …

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to provide the following update.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has continued through 2021 there have been unprecedented labor shortages across America, especially in the oil & gas sector of South Texas. These, third party, staffing shortages have caused numerous project delays for Nexera. With surging oil prices, industry service providers throughout South Texas have recently been staffing up their operations and Nexera is moving quickly to get projects progressing that were originally scheduled earlier this year. Despite these industry labor shortages, Nexera has been fortunate to maintain internal staffing levels to operate and complete projects that don't require third party services.

The Company is pleased to report that the Huebinger E1 well, at the Company's Wooden Horse property, has successfully been brought on line and initial production numbers will be released as they become available.

Earlier this year, the Company drilled its first high impact horizontal Austin Chalk well (McGrew 1H) at the Company's Stockdale Horizon property. The Company is currently equipping the McGrew 1H well to begin production within the next week. The Company has begun the process to lease additional lands on trend with the McGrew 1H well to expand the Stockdale Horizon project.

Additionally, the Company recently launched its new website www.nexeraenergy.com.

Shelby Beattie, President and CEO of Nexera commented: "Although labor shortages throughout the pandemic have made it challenging to move projects forward in a timely manner, we are seeing a renewed excitement in the industry as service providers gear up to take advantage of the high energy prices forecasted for the foreseeable future. Having our own service equipment continues to provide Nexera with the unique ability to efficiently maintain operations during these times as we move towards increasing our land position along the Stockdale Horizon trend to drill new horizontal wells in the months ahead."

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, HagCo, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Seite 1 von 3
Nexera Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexera Operational Update CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to provide the following update.As the Covid-19 pandemic has continued through …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Silver Spruce Announces Terms of Finder’s Fee
Pharnext Strengthens its Management Team with Three Key Appointments to Support Ongoing Development ...
Gatling Exploration Announces $2.5 Million Financing
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Cerrado Gold and Element 29 Resources ...
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Completion of Class C Unit Redemption Request
First Hydrogen To Build Two Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell Powered Light Commercial Demonstrator Vans
Dermata Announces Positive Results from Phase 1b Clinical Trial of DMT310 for the Treatment of ...
Centamin PLC Announces Q3 2021 Report
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...