checkAd

Lakeland Industries Makes Strategic Investment to Enter the Connected Worker Market

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 22:00  |  22   |   |   

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and …

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that it has made a strategic investment of approximately $2.7 million in Inova Design Solutions Ltd. (doing business as Bodytrak®) as a groundbreaking step toward entering the Connected Worker Market for "Smart PPE." Bodytrak's unique ear-based sensor platform uses precise physiological measurements and cloud-based analytics to automate health, safety and performance monitoring, making it an ideal complement to Lakeland's portfolio of industrial protective solutions.

Foto: Accesswire

Bodytrak (London, UK) provides wearable monitoring solutions for customers in industrial health, safety, defense and first responder markets wanting to achieve better employee health and performance. Bodytrak's solution is provided as a platform as a service (PaaS), delivering real-time data and powerful cloud-based analytics, and hardware that includes a patented earpiece, which is the first in the world to implement precision physiological monitoring and audio communications.

Charles D. Roberson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Industries, stated, "We are very excited to announce our investment in Bodytrak as our formal entry into the Connected Worker Market for "Smart PPE." This market is projected to grow by $1.9 billion from 2020 to 20241, a rate significantly higher than the traditional PPE market which is currently estimated at approximately $6 billion and having a high single digit growth rate2.

"The investment in Bodytrak is a critical step forward for Lakeland and represents a transformative extension of our R&D and product development efforts. It fits perfectly within our capital allocation priorities, specifically aimed at technological innovations, new product capabilities and line extensions, and enhancing profitability. For a relatively small amount of our cash which continues to be bolstered by our ongoing cash flow from operations, we have accelerated our path toward accessing what we view as one of the most attractive segments of the PPE market.

Seite 1 von 4
Lakeland Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lakeland Industries Makes Strategic Investment to Enter the Connected Worker Market HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Pharnext Strengthens its Management Team with Three Key Appointments to Support Ongoing Development ...
Gatling Exploration Announces $2.5 Million Financing
DrOwl and AMAC Announce a Strategic Partnership To Help Empower Seniors To Understand Their ...
Centamin PLC Announces Q3 2021 Report
Condor Provides Update on a Feasibility Study for the La India Project
Sollensys Acquires Abstract Media to Protect Corporate Training from Cybercriminals
GABY Inc. Leadership Team Steers San Diego's Mankind Dispensary Towards Major Operation, Cultural, ...
Gold Springs Resource Corp. New Gold Discovery at Charlie Ross
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...