Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces GHG Reduction Target and Releases Annual Sustainability Data Update

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) is pleased to announce its commitment to reduce the Company's greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions intensity by 30 percent by 2030, relative to baseline 2019 emissions. The GHG reduction target will help guide business decisions and improve overall emissions intensity performance while increasing Pembina's long-term value and ensuring Canadian energy is developed and delivered responsibly.

"Pembina has never been one to shy away from a challenge. As the world around us continues to evolve, Pembina is embracing the opportunity to adapt, respond and contribute to a more sustainable future," said Mick Dilger, Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The meaningful target we have announced today is supported by a solid foundation of baseline emissions data that will drive accurate and consistent reporting across the organization moving forward," added Mr. Dilger.