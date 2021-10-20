checkAd

Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces GHG Reduction Target and Releases Annual Sustainability Data Update

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 13:30  |  24   |   |   

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) is pleased to announce its commitment to reduce the Company's greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions intensity by 30 percent by 2030, relative to baseline 2019 emissions. The GHG reduction target will help guide business decisions and improve overall emissions intensity performance while increasing Pembina's long-term value and ensuring Canadian energy is developed and delivered responsibly. 

"Pembina has never been one to shy away from a challenge. As the world around us continues to evolve, Pembina is embracing the opportunity to adapt, respond and contribute to a more sustainable future," said Mick Dilger, Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The meaningful target we have announced today is supported by a solid foundation of baseline emissions data that will drive accurate and consistent reporting across the organization moving forward," added Mr. Dilger.

To meet the 2030 GHG emissions intensity target, Pembina will focus initially on operational opportunities, greater use of renewable and lower emission energy sources, and investments in a lower carbon economy.

Operational opportunities

Pembina is pursuing initiatives that will lower both emissions and operating costs. Through a lens of continuous improvement, the Company is taking further steps to reduce its environmental footprint while utilizing its assets more efficiently. Operational contributions to the achievement of Pembina's target will include:

  • Optimizing pipeline capacity and operations;
  • Constructing cogeneration facilities at the Empress NGL Extraction Facility and Duvernay Complex, as well as additional potential cogeneration projects at other facilities;
  • Modernizing and optimizing compression facilities to reduce the amount of energy consumed;
  • Enhancing leak detection and repair programs at facilities; and
  • Reducing flaring and venting.

Renewable energy and investing in a lower carbon economy

Pembina has a long history of evolving its business to meet our stakeholders' needs. The energy evolution to a lower carbon economy will create new opportunities for Pembina and its stakeholders. Pembina has recently announced new initiatives, and is actively exploring others, that represent fundamentally strong business opportunities and at the same time will contribute to the achievement of its GHG emissions reduction target including:

Seite 1 von 5
Pembina Pipeline Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces GHG Reduction Target and Releases Annual Sustainability Data Update CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) is pleased to announce its commitment to reduce the Company's greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions intensity by 30 percent by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece
Darling Ingredients' health brand, Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins with ...
New Dynamic Immersive Art Installation From Kenzo Digital to Live in the New York City Skyline at ...
Maxwise Experts Publish Projection for Bitcoin in 2021
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Reaches Agreement to Acquire PwC's Global Mobility Tax and Immigration ...
Global Anti-Aging Market to Witness Spectacular Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 162.9 Billion by ...
Federico Milanese presents the opportunities of Mediterranean kiwifruit in the Asian market at ...
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Commits up to $120 Million to Accelerate Access to COVID-19 Drug ...
EQT launches impact-driven longer-hold fund
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Global Genome Editing Market Size to Reach USD 19.06 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share Dividends and Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
03.10.213 tolle Aktien, die jeden Monat Geld bringen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare