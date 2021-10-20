Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces GHG Reduction Target and Releases Annual Sustainability Data Update
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) is pleased to announce its commitment to reduce the Company's greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions intensity by 30 percent by 2030, relative to baseline 2019 emissions. The GHG reduction target will help guide business decisions and improve overall emissions intensity performance while increasing Pembina's long-term value and ensuring Canadian energy is developed and delivered responsibly.
"Pembina has never been one to shy away from a challenge. As the world around us continues to evolve, Pembina is embracing the opportunity to adapt, respond and contribute to a more sustainable future," said Mick Dilger, Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The meaningful target we have announced today is supported by a solid foundation of baseline emissions data that will drive accurate and consistent reporting across the organization moving forward," added Mr. Dilger.
To meet the 2030 GHG emissions intensity target, Pembina will focus initially on operational opportunities, greater use of renewable and lower emission energy sources, and investments in a lower carbon economy.
Operational opportunities
Pembina is pursuing initiatives that will lower both emissions and operating costs. Through a lens of continuous improvement, the Company is taking further steps to reduce its environmental footprint while utilizing its assets more efficiently. Operational contributions to the achievement of Pembina's target will include:
- Optimizing pipeline capacity and operations;
- Constructing cogeneration facilities at the Empress NGL Extraction Facility and Duvernay Complex, as well as additional potential cogeneration projects at other facilities;
- Modernizing and optimizing compression facilities to reduce the amount of energy consumed;
- Enhancing leak detection and repair programs at facilities; and
- Reducing flaring and venting.
Renewable energy and investing in a lower carbon economy
Pembina has a long history of evolving its business to meet our stakeholders' needs. The energy evolution to a lower carbon economy will create new opportunities for Pembina and its stakeholders. Pembina has recently announced new initiatives, and is actively exploring others, that represent fundamentally strong business opportunities and at the same time will contribute to the achievement of its GHG emissions reduction target including:
|
