GBX International Group, Inc. Nears Completion of Extensive Corporate Review and Reorganization in Preparation for Transition to New Core Business Model

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / GBX International Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GBXI) has filed a Supplemental Information report with OTC Markets describing its ongoing corporate review and reorganization efforts as it prepares for transition to its new core business model. The review was initiated following the company's recent asset acquisition and includes both a restructuring of the company's management team as well as an historical review of the company's financials, both of which are now on track to be completed and reported within the next few weeks. While the review has not yet been completed and no specific details have been released, the company has revealed that it has discovered a number of incorrect entries in the company's books dating back to filings made by previous management that will require updates and revisions, and that these revisions will likely result in a significant improvement in the Company's Balance Sheet. As part of its restructuring, the company has changed its name to GBX International Group, Inc. transitioned to an entirely new business model, and begun building a new management team to execute its new vision. GBXI is now a marketing and customer acquisition company focused on assisting local merchants and small businesses in expanding their customer base, maximizing their sales efficiencies and increasing their profitability. The company provides local merchants, entrepreneurs and charities with a unique marketing and advertising system that includes online tools, marketing materials and expertise that can help merchants and charities increase their customer bases.



