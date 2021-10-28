checkAd

New Jersey Mining Company Provides President's Letter

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Co. (OTCQB:NJMC)("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to distribute this President's Letter to Shareholders.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Co. (OTCQB:NJMC)("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to distribute this President's Letter to Shareholders.

I believe it was C.S. Lewis who once said, "When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind."

In preparing for this letter, I ran across the C.S. Lewis quote included above and felt it embodied the path of a small company that was early to the game while the majority focused on fighting the last war. It is our belief that the early stages of mass realization are upon us and once again we are thankful to have started out on this journey when we did.

New Jersey Mining Company - soon to be Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. - is the only Idaho-based junior gold producer that is also well-positioned in the rare earth element business. To review, in early 2020, while still consolidating the Murray Gold Belt and growing our gold production profile, we theorized that the newly minted pandemic would pull forward the timeline in regard to the reality surrounding the raw materials required of a low-carbon future. It was also during this time that we dedicated considerable effort toward re-envisioning our Idaho playbook, resulting in a focused, boots on the ground analysis that culminated in the acquisition of two nationally ranked rare earth element properties, also located in Idaho.

More recently we had a booth at the Silver Symposium conference held in Coeur d'Alene. And for those interested, I participated in an absolutely riveting "meet the miners" panel discussion (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gj9f0ZYsaJc). During the conference we also noted that many of the attendees were experienced yet largely new to the commodity space. At any rate, as the show entered its second day our NJMC talking points resonated and are as follows; 1. NJMC has gold production and rare earth elements. 2. Working toward 20k oz/year gold production and new mill near the mine. 3. Up-listing to the NYSE Amex. 4. Possible future spin out REE subsidiary. 5. Value to miners/millers/drillers going home at night cannot be overstated. 6. Jurisdiction matters, and Idaho is one of the best in the world. 7. Golden Chest is located along a state highway in an established mining community. 8. Good drill holes at an operating mine are exponentially more valuable than similar holes on a yet to be permitted and remote mine site. 9. Rare earth element properties are already listed in our national inventory. 10. Our REE assets and operating experience allowed for cooperation with state academics and agencies to advance the analysis of drilling, extraction and processing of rare earth elements in Idaho.

New Jersey Mining Co. Closes $1.98 Million Private Placement to Drill its Diamond Creek Rare Earth Element Project and Increase Gold Production at the Golden Chest Mine
New Jersey Mining Co. Provides YTD 2021 Highlights from Golden Chest Production Expansion Drill Program
