Southern Energy Corp Announces Up To US$12 Million Equity Financing
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU) (AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, is pleased to announce that it has filed and received a receipt for a preliminary short form prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") in connection with a proposed offering of common shares of no par value ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share ("Prospectus Offering Price") (the "Prospectus Offering"). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of a best-efforts private placement to UK investors of new Common Shares ("Placing Shares") at a GBP price approximately equivalent to the Prospectus Offering Price (the "Placing" and, together with the Prospectus Offering, the "Offering"). The Prospectus Offering and the Placing are not inter-conditional, but the Placing will be conducted in conjunction with the Prospectus Offering, with the closing of the Placing intended to coincide with the closing of the Prospectus Offering. The relative offering size of the Prospectus Offering and the Placing, respectively, shall be determined in the context of the market. It is currently anticipated that the aggregate gross proceeds of the Prospectus Offering, together with the aggregate gross proceeds of the Placing, will be up to C$15.25 million (approximately US$12.0 million), representing the issuance of up to an aggregate of 305,000,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering.
