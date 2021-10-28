checkAd

Southern Energy Corp Announces Up To US$12 Million Equity Financing

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 19:30  |  19   |   |   

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH …

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE: (A) A PROSPECTUS OR OFFERING MEMORANDUM; (B) AN ADMISSION DOCUMENT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AIM RULES; OR (C) AN OFFER FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR CONTAIN ANY INVITATION, SOLICITATION, RECOMMENDATION, OFFER OR ADVICE TO ANY PERSON TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES OF SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (REGULATION 596/2014/EU) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU) (AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, is pleased to announce that it has filed and received a receipt for a preliminary short form prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") in connection with a proposed offering of common shares of no par value ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share ("Prospectus Offering Price") (the "Prospectus Offering"). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of a best-efforts private placement to UK investors of new Common Shares ("Placing Shares") at a GBP price approximately equivalent to the Prospectus Offering Price (the "Placing" and, together with the Prospectus Offering, the "Offering"). The Prospectus Offering and the Placing are not inter-conditional, but the Placing will be conducted in conjunction with the Prospectus Offering, with the closing of the Placing intended to coincide with the closing of the Prospectus Offering. The relative offering size of the Prospectus Offering and the Placing, respectively, shall be determined in the context of the market. It is currently anticipated that the aggregate gross proceeds of the Prospectus Offering, together with the aggregate gross proceeds of the Placing, will be up to C$15.25 million (approximately US$12.0 million), representing the issuance of up to an aggregate of 305,000,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering.

Seite 1 von 6
Southern Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Southern Energy Corp Announces Up To US$12 Million Equity Financing THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing ...
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 ...
Directorship and Strategic Outlook
XS Financial Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement
Golden Matrix Group Inc. Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
New Jersey Mining Company Provides President's Letter
Generation Income Properties Announces Commitment For $25 Million Master Credit Facility With ...
Genoil Signs an Agreement in Saudi Arabia To Build a Super Upgrading Complex and Also Signs ...
Engine Gaming & Media Announces TSXV Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.10.21Southern Energy Corp. Announces EXERCISE OF WARRANTS
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Southern Energy Corp. Announces EXERCISE OF WARRANTS
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant
Accesswire | Analysen