GlobeX Data Completes First SekurMessenger Government Sale

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that is …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that is has completed its first Government sale of its SekurMessenger solution, to a Latin American government entity. The Company expects more licenses to be sold in 2022 and beyond and sell a mix of Sekur, SekurMessenger and when they come out in 2022, the SekurPro video conferencing solutions and SekurVoice encrypted voice solutions.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very excited to have completed our very first Government license sales of SekurMessenger in Latin America, and we expect more to come in 2022. Once one organization enjoys our solution, others are expected to join. As a matter of privacy, we will keep the name of the client confidential as part of the terms of the sale. We expect many more licenses to be sold in Latin America and other regions, such as South Asia, in the coming years. The sale was completed fast, as the client recognized immediately the benefits of SekurMessenger over using any other messaging application. We look forward to have them get to know the many unique and critical features provided by Sekur and SekurMessenger such as, Swiss hosted data privacy and security, and the right for government organizations not to have their data mined by third party service providers, Big Tech companies, or rogue governments stealing valuable information and confidential data transiting during communications. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications such as secure and private emails and instant messaging. We are looking forward to protect everyone, consumers, businesses and now governments from malicious hackers, and offer them true data privacy and no data mining."

Sekur , which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend ®. SekurSend ® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur 's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply ® , without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend ® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.