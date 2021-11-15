checkAd

Trust Stamp Establishes Metapresence(TM) Subsidiary to Offer its Secure Crypto Key Vault Solution

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today announced that is has initiated the process to …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today announced that is has initiated the process to establish Metapresence Limited as a wholly owned crypto-asset subsidiary in the Isle of Man, and has been admitted as a Member to The Digital Isle of Man Accelerator Program.

The Digital Isle of Man Accelerator Program provides access to a range of government services including regulatory acceleration support and guided access into the regulatory sandbox, where flexible licensing conditions enable digital asset businesses to explore opportunities and adapt as the technology evolves.

MetapresenceTM will operate a Crypto Key Vault which leverages Trust Stamp's proven facial biometric authentication technology to establish and grant access to the vault. Biometric and other data is converted into Trust Stamp's proprietary Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2TM) and immediately discarded. The use of the IT2, combined with bank-level data encryption on-device, in transit, and at rest, removes the risk for sensitive biometric data, account credentials, or encryption keys to be exposed or compromised.

While misplacing access credentials for a cryptocurrency account is inconvenient, losing the private key for a cryptocurrency wallet or a non-fungible token (NFT) leads to permanent loss of the wallet's assets or the ability to prove ownership of the NFT. Estimates indicate that around 20% of all Bitcoin is orphaned as a result of losing access credentials for cryptocurrency wallets, with a potential permanent loss of around $140 billion in assets.

To further strengthen security and assure long-term data protection and availability, data that is irreversibly tokenized by Trust Stamp's advanced cryptographic processes is stored on an Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB), providing a transparent, immutable, and cryptographically verified append-only transaction log.

John Bridge, Trust Stamp's Executive Vice President responsible for cryptocurrency-related services comments: "We will be seeking registration and /or licensing in multiple jurisdictions, including the United States and the European Union. We have selected the Isle of Man for our first application as the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, in partnership with Digital Isle of Man, has published clear and substance-focused guidance setting out its position regarding the applicability of financial regulatory requirements to crypto-assets and tokens issued using blockchain and other Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
15.11.2021, 10:00  |  48   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trust Stamp Establishes Metapresence(TM) Subsidiary to Offer its Secure Crypto Key Vault Solution ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today announced that is has initiated the process to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Angle PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
Civil Rights Violation Against Punch TV Studios and its CEO Joseph Collins by U.S. Securities and ...
NESR Announces Investment In Qube Technologies For Methane Emissions Monitoring
Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes
Condor Gold plc Announces its Unaudited Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September, ...
Adverty Announced as Winner in Techarenan Challenge 2021
China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New ...
Biophytis Announces US Centers to Restart Recruitment for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study with Sarconeos ...
Angle PLC Announces Issue of LTIP Options and Share Options
Trust Stamp Establishes Metapresence(TM) Subsidiary to Offer its Secure Crypto Key Vault Solution
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...