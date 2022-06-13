The German E-money-institute PayCenter is looking for new strategic partnerships - partner's interest shares are up for sale
Freising (ots) - PayCenter GmbH the first German E-money-institute with its own
bank code and "Hidden Champion", puts 50% of their shares up for sale because
two of the four equal shareholders want to sell their shares for reasons of age.
Since being granted an e-money licence by BaFin in 2012, PayCenter has always
stood among the shades of a sparkling Wirecard AG. Nevertheless, the company has
independently developed into a modern and functionally e-money-institute. With
its account and payment solutions PayCenter serves more than 50.000 private
customers, as well as more than 8.000 business customers.
bank code and "Hidden Champion", puts 50% of their shares up for sale because
two of the four equal shareholders want to sell their shares for reasons of age.
Since being granted an e-money licence by BaFin in 2012, PayCenter has always
stood among the shades of a sparkling Wirecard AG. Nevertheless, the company has
independently developed into a modern and functionally e-money-institute. With
its account and payment solutions PayCenter serves more than 50.000 private
customers, as well as more than 8.000 business customers.
Dr. Peter Schönweitz, managing shareholder of PayCenter GmbH: "Our products are
already firmly established on the market. All business areas run smoothly with
our experience over the last ten years. There is nothing we can´t offer. Now we
are looking for strategic, long-term partners with whom we would like to take
the company to the next level. The clear goal is growth."
Beside the classic private- and business customer solutions, three innovative
pillars of PayCenter, which are already available on the market, will shape the
future of the company and ensure the economic success:
The app VIMpay (https://www.vimpay.de/) - "the swiss pocket knife" of mobile
payment offers users a Debit Mastercard® to pay worldwide with all known payment
wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay, SwatchPAY! and many
more. With the subscription model VIMpay Premium user are provided with a
low-cost and competitive bank account. VIMpay is currently available in Germany
and Austria and has already recorded almost 500.000 downloads with excellent
ratings in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. An expansion into the
European market is already planned.
Together with its technical partner petaFuel, PayCenter GmbH is responding to
the steadily growing FinTech market with BIN-Sponsorships. Therefore PayCenter
offers its e-money and Mastercard® licence to other companies, enabling them to
implement and distribute their products under the regulatory umbrella of
PayCenter. BIN-Sponsoring is the platform for a quick realisation of FinTech
ideas, inclusive krypto. A rapidly developing market, as the FinTechs are never
running out of ideas.
With "Sachbezugskarte" (non-cash benefit cards) PayCenter sells an extremely
fast-growing product to employers in Germany. Employees receive prepaid cards in
different variations, to accept tax-free payments from their employer. Due to
the technological advantage, the company is leading with regional cards.
Please see the pitch decks for more information on PayCenter and its products:
https://seafile.partners.petafuel.de/d/9f3944db18d24b0ebb3b/
The PayCenter GmbH is a German E-Money-Institute regulated by the Federal
Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which offers payment services with
Debit Mastercards® and online accounts, as well as mobile payment procedures and
garnishment protection accounts. Both private and business customers are served
with innovative and customer-specific products. More than 45 employees work at
PayCenter in the area of payment transactions and customer service.
For more information about PayCenter please visit:
https://www.paycenter.de/ueber-uns/
Contact:
Dr. Peter Schönweitz
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/peterschoenweitz/
phone: +49 (0) 151 1133 8188
eMail: mailto:pescho@paycenter.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163577/5246327
OTS: PayCenter GmbH
already firmly established on the market. All business areas run smoothly with
our experience over the last ten years. There is nothing we can´t offer. Now we
are looking for strategic, long-term partners with whom we would like to take
the company to the next level. The clear goal is growth."
Beside the classic private- and business customer solutions, three innovative
pillars of PayCenter, which are already available on the market, will shape the
future of the company and ensure the economic success:
The app VIMpay (https://www.vimpay.de/) - "the swiss pocket knife" of mobile
payment offers users a Debit Mastercard® to pay worldwide with all known payment
wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay, SwatchPAY! and many
more. With the subscription model VIMpay Premium user are provided with a
low-cost and competitive bank account. VIMpay is currently available in Germany
and Austria and has already recorded almost 500.000 downloads with excellent
ratings in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. An expansion into the
European market is already planned.
Together with its technical partner petaFuel, PayCenter GmbH is responding to
the steadily growing FinTech market with BIN-Sponsorships. Therefore PayCenter
offers its e-money and Mastercard® licence to other companies, enabling them to
implement and distribute their products under the regulatory umbrella of
PayCenter. BIN-Sponsoring is the platform for a quick realisation of FinTech
ideas, inclusive krypto. A rapidly developing market, as the FinTechs are never
running out of ideas.
With "Sachbezugskarte" (non-cash benefit cards) PayCenter sells an extremely
fast-growing product to employers in Germany. Employees receive prepaid cards in
different variations, to accept tax-free payments from their employer. Due to
the technological advantage, the company is leading with regional cards.
Please see the pitch decks for more information on PayCenter and its products:
https://seafile.partners.petafuel.de/d/9f3944db18d24b0ebb3b/
The PayCenter GmbH is a German E-Money-Institute regulated by the Federal
Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which offers payment services with
Debit Mastercards® and online accounts, as well as mobile payment procedures and
garnishment protection accounts. Both private and business customers are served
with innovative and customer-specific products. More than 45 employees work at
PayCenter in the area of payment transactions and customer service.
For more information about PayCenter please visit:
https://www.paycenter.de/ueber-uns/
Contact:
Dr. Peter Schönweitz
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/peterschoenweitz/
phone: +49 (0) 151 1133 8188
eMail: mailto:pescho@paycenter.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163577/5246327
OTS: PayCenter GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 16 | 0 |