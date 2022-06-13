checkAd

The German E-money-institute PayCenter is looking for new strategic partnerships - partner's interest shares are up for sale

Freising (ots) - PayCenter GmbH the first German E-money-institute with its own
bank code and "Hidden Champion", puts 50% of their shares up for sale because
two of the four equal shareholders want to sell their shares for reasons of age.

Since being granted an e-money licence by BaFin in 2012, PayCenter has always
stood among the shades of a sparkling Wirecard AG. Nevertheless, the company has
independently developed into a modern and functionally e-money-institute. With
its account and payment solutions PayCenter serves more than 50.000 private
customers, as well as more than 8.000 business customers.

Dr. Peter Schönweitz, managing shareholder of PayCenter GmbH: "Our products are
already firmly established on the market. All business areas run smoothly with
our experience over the last ten years. There is nothing we can´t offer. Now we
are looking for strategic, long-term partners with whom we would like to take
the company to the next level. The clear goal is growth."

Beside the classic private- and business customer solutions, three innovative
pillars of PayCenter, which are already available on the market, will shape the
future of the company and ensure the economic success:

The app VIMpay (https://www.vimpay.de/) - "the swiss pocket knife" of mobile
payment offers users a Debit Mastercard® to pay worldwide with all known payment
wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay, SwatchPAY! and many
more. With the subscription model VIMpay Premium user are provided with a
low-cost and competitive bank account. VIMpay is currently available in Germany
and Austria and has already recorded almost 500.000 downloads with excellent
ratings in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. An expansion into the
European market is already planned.

Together with its technical partner petaFuel, PayCenter GmbH is responding to
the steadily growing FinTech market with BIN-Sponsorships. Therefore PayCenter
offers its e-money and Mastercard® licence to other companies, enabling them to
implement and distribute their products under the regulatory umbrella of
PayCenter. BIN-Sponsoring is the platform for a quick realisation of FinTech
ideas, inclusive krypto. A rapidly developing market, as the FinTechs are never
running out of ideas.

With "Sachbezugskarte" (non-cash benefit cards) PayCenter sells an extremely
fast-growing product to employers in Germany. Employees receive prepaid cards in
different variations, to accept tax-free payments from their employer. Due to
the technological advantage, the company is leading with regional cards.

Please see the pitch decks for more information on PayCenter and its products:
https://seafile.partners.petafuel.de/d/9f3944db18d24b0ebb3b/

The PayCenter GmbH is a German E-Money-Institute regulated by the Federal
Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which offers payment services with
Debit Mastercards® and online accounts, as well as mobile payment procedures and
garnishment protection accounts. Both private and business customers are served
with innovative and customer-specific products. More than 45 employees work at
PayCenter in the area of payment transactions and customer service.

For more information about PayCenter please visit:
https://www.paycenter.de/ueber-uns/

Contact:

Dr. Peter Schönweitz
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/peterschoenweitz/
phone: +49 (0) 151 1133 8188
eMail: mailto:pescho@paycenter.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163577/5246327
OTS: PayCenter GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  16   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

The German E-money-institute PayCenter is looking for new strategic partnerships - partner's interest shares are up for sale PayCenter GmbH the first German E-money-institute with its own bank code and "Hidden Champion", puts 50% of their shares up for sale because two of the four equal shareholders want to sell their shares for reasons of age. Since being granted an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
TiNDLE, das pflanzliche Hähnchen, kommt in deutsche Städte (FOTO)
Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz eröffnet Ostdeutsches Wirtschaftsforum 2022
Gesamtwert der 100 wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt abermals mit neuem Rekord - Apple verteidigt ...
FDP pocht wegen Flugausfällen auf mehr Bundespolizei und Personal aus dem Ausland
Der 3. Qingdao Multinationals Summit findet statt
Die Neoss® Group bringt den NeoScan(TM) 1000 auf den Markt und feiert damit 20 Jahre ...
Übergewinnsteuer hat wenig Aussicht auf Erfolg
Bauern-Präsident: "Landwirtschaftliche Produkte müssten 30 Prozent mehr kosten"
IG Metall-Chef: Autoindustrie sollte ihre Gewinnmaximierung überdenken
Titel
SIFI GIBT DIE EMA-VALIDIERUNG SEINES ZULASSUNGSANTRAGS FÜR AKANTIOR® ZUR BEHANDLUNG VON ...
Professor Lars Iversen joins MC2 Therapeutics as new Chief Medical Officer
Veeva kündigt Schulungsanwendung für klinische Studien an
Geneva Association General Assembly appoints 4 new Board members; organisation highlights ...
ACV kritisiert Verbrenner-Verbot der EU-Abgeordneten
Landis+Gyr's EV Charging Business Picks Up Speed with Software Contract in New Zealand
R-Biopharm acquires Australian lab equipment manufacturer and molecular biology multiplex ...
ANGEL'S ENVY® ENTHÜLLT 8,2 MILLIONEN DOLLAR TEURE ERWEITERUNG DES MARKENHEIMS UND ...
Medison Pharma Announces the Approvals by Health Canada and Therapeutics Goods Administration of ...
Usbekistan als neue Benchmark für Investoren, die nach alternativen Märkten suchen (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Norgine Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Umsteuern tut not, Kommentar zur DWS von Wolf Brandes
Bau einer großen Batterie-Fabrik in Bitterfeld-Wolfen ist geplatzt
Abgasskandal: EuGH-Generalanwalt widerspricht im Thermofenster-Streit BGH / Verbraucher hat Ansprüche ...
Myles Peacock Appointed Worldwide CEO of Investis Digital
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)