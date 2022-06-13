checkAd

ANTHONY JOSHUA JOINS DAZN IN LANDMARK DEAL

London (ots/PRNewswire) -

- The long-term partnership secures Joshua's fights for broadcast on DAZN;
cements DAZN's UK business; and reinforces its position as the global home of
boxing
- In this ground-breaking deal, the UK's iconic two-time heavyweight champion
will also become a global brand ambassador as well as a special advisor to,
and shareholder in, DAZN Group
- DAZN customers already had unrivalled access to the world's greatest fighters,
including Canelo Álvarez, Ryan Garcia, Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin, and Katie
Taylor; and so, the deal is the logical next step for DAZN and the natural
choice for Joshua

DAZN Group, the global sports entertainment company, today confirms a
ground-breaking deal with Anthony Joshua that propels it to becoming the world's
leading boxing broadcaster.

The partnership will see Joshua's future fights broadcast on DAZN's sport
entertainment platform to customers worldwide. DAZN is the global home of
boxing. Its customers have unrivalled access to the world's greatest fighters,
including Canelo Álvarez, Ryan Garcia, Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin, and Katie
Taylor. And so, this deal is the natural choice for Joshua and the logical next
step for DAZN as it brings even more iconic boxing talent onto its platform and
expands its UK footprint.

DAZN's tie-up with the UK's biggest boxing superstar comes amid strong global
expansion for the sports entertainment platform, which is already a market
leader in Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan where - alongside other world-class
live sports content - it holds top tier football rights including Serie A, La
Liga, Bundesliga, J League and non-domestic English Premier League. The deal
with Joshua marks a pivotal moment for the UK-headquartered business as it
drives to expand in its home market.

Expanding on their existing relationship, Joshua has deepened his partnership
with DAZN by becoming a shareholder, special advisor, and brand ambassador for
the business. As a special advisor, Joshua will join DAZN's strategic advisory
board as the business develops its global boxing offering by providing a richer
and more immersive experience for its customers.

Anthony Joshua said:

"I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new
coaches and now a new broadcaster. Negotiations at this level take time so I am
pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans
and DAZN what they want, knockouts in the glamour division.

I've been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have
