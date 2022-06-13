ANTHONY JOSHUA JOINS DAZN IN LANDMARK DEAL

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



The partnership will see Joshua's future fights broadcast on DAZN's sportentertainment platform to customers worldwide. DAZN is the global home ofboxing. Its customers have unrivalled access to the world's greatest fighters,including Canelo Álvarez, Ryan Garcia, Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin, and KatieTaylor. And so, this deal is the natural choice for Joshua and the logical nextstep for DAZN as it brings even more iconic boxing talent onto its platform andexpands its UK footprint.DAZN's tie-up with the UK's biggest boxing superstar comes amid strong globalexpansion for the sports entertainment platform, which is already a marketleader in Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan where - alongside other world-classlive sports content - it holds top tier football rights including Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga, J League and non-domestic English Premier League. The dealwith Joshua marks a pivotal moment for the UK-headquartered business as itdrives to expand in its home market.Expanding on their existing relationship, Joshua has deepened his partnershipwith DAZN by becoming a shareholder, special advisor, and brand ambassador forthe business. As a special advisor, Joshua will join DAZN's strategic advisoryboard as the business develops its global boxing offering by providing a richerand more immersive experience for its customers.Anthony Joshua said:"I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, newcoaches and now a new broadcaster. Negotiations at this level take time so I ampleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fansand DAZN what they want, knockouts in the glamour division.I've been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have