Caledonia Mining gibt relevante Anteilsänderung eines Aktionärs bekannt

 

 (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)

 

24. Juni 2022: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" oder das "Unternehmen" https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/caledonia-minin ... ) gibt bekannt, dass es am 21. Juni 2022 von der Van Eck Associates Corporation, die über zwei ihrer Fonds ein "bedeutender Anteilseigner" des Unternehmens im Sinne der AIM-Regeln für Unternehmen ist, die Mitteilung erhalten hat, dass es seine Beteiligung am Unternehmen geändert hat und am 17. Juni 2022 einen bestimmten Schwellenwert für die Mitteilung seiner Beteiligungen am Unternehmen überschritten hat. Eine Kopie der Mitteilung finden Sie unten.

 

Nachfragen:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

 

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad und gemeinsamer Makler)

Neil McDonald

Perle Kellie

 

 

Tel: +44 131 220 9771

Tel: +44 131 220 9775

Liberum Capital Limited (Gemeinsamer Makler)

Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings

 

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

BlytheRay Finanz-PR (UK)

Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

 

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB (Finanz-PR, Nordamerika)

Patrick Chidley

Paul Durham

 

Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Simbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

 

Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX-Sponsor - Simbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

 

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

 

 

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

 

 

info@resource-capital.ch  

 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Caledonia Mining Corp PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

New York, NY USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

17/06/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

21/06/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.58%

 

3.58%

459,458

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

4.01%

 

4.01%

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15

459,458

 

3.58%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

459,458

3.58%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

3.24%

 

3.24%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.34%

 

0.34%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held

459,458 shares and 3.58% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Open

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 

 

Place of completion

Tampa, FL

Date of completion

21 June 2022

 


Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:
Englische Originalmeldung
Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:
Übersetzung

Wertpapier


