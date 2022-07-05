Deezer, a leading global music streaming platform, debuts today its listing on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Completion of the merger of Deezer with and into I2PO



I2PO is renamed and becomes Deezer



Deezer (ISIN: FR001400AYG6) - (Mnemonic: DEEZR), the second largest independent

music streaming platform in the world1, present in over 180 countries, is today

listing on the Professional Segment ( Compartiment Professionnel ) of the

regulated market of Euronext Paris.



As one of the earliest French unicorns and member of France's Next40 index,

Deezer is a pioneer of innovation in the music streaming industry. It has

developed a scalable and differentiated global platform, supported by its

state-of-the-art product and successful hybrid B2B/B2C business model. Through

its business combination with I2PO and subsequent listing on Euronext Paris,

Deezer intends to continue to grow, directing its efforts towards large

attractive markets through its partnership-first strategy and focusing on

product innovation and brand differentiation as the home of music, connecting

fans and artists around the world.



