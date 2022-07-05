checkAd

Deezer, a leading global music streaming platform, debuts today its listing on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Completion of the merger of Deezer with and into I2PO

I2PO is renamed and becomes Deezer

Deezer (ISIN: FR001400AYG6) - (Mnemonic: DEEZR), the second largest independent
music streaming platform in the world1, present in over 180 countries, is today
listing on the Professional Segment ( Compartiment Professionnel ) of the
regulated market of Euronext Paris.

As one of the earliest French unicorns and member of France's Next40 index,
Deezer is a pioneer of innovation in the music streaming industry. It has
developed a scalable and differentiated global platform, supported by its
state-of-the-art product and successful hybrid B2B/B2C business model. Through
its business combination with I2PO and subsequent listing on Euronext Paris,
Deezer intends to continue to grow, directing its efforts towards large
attractive markets through its partnership-first strategy and focusing on
product innovation and brand differentiation as the home of music, connecting
fans and artists around the world.

With this transaction, Deezer received EUR143 million of new money, coming from
the cash held by I2PO and from the cash raised through a PIPE, which was
subscribed by most of the existing shareholders of Deezer, including Access
Industries, UMG, Warner Music, Orange, Kingdom Holding, Eurazeo and Xavier Niel,
as well as a selected group of long-term French and international investors,
including Groupe Artémis, Bpifrance, and Média Participations. These funds will
allow it to fund its next stage of growth.

Jeronimo Folgueira, Chief Executive Officer of Deezer declared : "Deezer's IPO
on Euronext Paris is a milestone in the company's history. We are now taking the
first steps on a new and exciting journey to develop, expand and capture an even
bigger part of the growing music streaming market. Through merging with I2PO and
going public, we have created a solid foundation to execute our strategic plan,
with the right capital, expertise, and network. With a highly competitive
product, a clear strategy, and a renewed and experienced management team, we
will make the most of this opportunity to create substantial shareholder value.
We are honored to join the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and to be ranked among
the greatest tech companies in Europe."

Guillaume d'Hauteville, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Deezer declared :
"Today's IPO will not only bring additional capital to fund Deezer's development
but also allow for shareholders not operating in private markets to support and
invest alongside current shareholders. With those additional financial
