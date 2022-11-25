Training centre and business park opened in Enugu (Nigeria)
Enugu/Vienna (ots) - Unique collaboration bringing together migration expertise,
a local university and the private sector, opens up prospects for the local
population, business location and companies
On 25 November 2022, a vocational training facility, the Centre of Practical
Skills, as well as the Godfrey Okoye University European Business Park, were
opened in Enugu, Nigeria. This unique combination of private entrepreneur
involvement and skilled worker training will enable 100 people per year to
undertake dual education and training to learn skilled trades and become
plumbers, electricians and construction supervisors.
The companies located in the business park will be responsible for the practical
training, while the theory will be taught by the Centre of Practical Skills. The
business park was set up by private investors. However, the Centre of Practical
Skills is implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy (ICMPD)
in collaboration with private investors as well as the Austrian Development
Agency (ADA), while operational support is provided by the GIZ funded by the
German government. Godfrey Okoye University is a local partner and provided the
land for the site. In addition, the university certifies the education and
training, and provides opportunities for further professional improvement. As
part of this cooperation, the skilled workers are additionally prepared for the
labour market/private investors through an entrepreneurship programme (STEP).
"A high and professional level of training helps all parties: people can find
skilled work, sustainable knowledge transfer takes place and companies have well
skilled workers available," says ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger on
the key benefits of the initiative. "For us, it's about respectful cooperation
on an equal footing from which all parties benefit - the people, the country and
the companies."
One of the aims of the initiative is to create prospects for the local
population. The skilled worker training is in line with European standards and
is based on the dual principle of theory and practice. At the same time, the aim
is to specifically attract small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Nigeria
with its large and growing market of over 220 million people. The three major
barriers that prevent SMEs from setting up in African countries have been
overcome through the business park: first, the infrastructure of the business
park is in line with European standards and the park has its own independent
