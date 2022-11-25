checkAd

Training centre and business park opened in Enugu (Nigeria)

Enugu/Vienna (ots) - Unique collaboration bringing together migration expertise,
a local university and the private sector, opens up prospects for the local
population, business location and companies

On 25 November 2022, a vocational training facility, the Centre of Practical
Skills, as well as the Godfrey Okoye University European Business Park, were
opened in Enugu, Nigeria. This unique combination of private entrepreneur
involvement and skilled worker training will enable 100 people per year to
undertake dual education and training to learn skilled trades and become
plumbers, electricians and construction supervisors.

The companies located in the business park will be responsible for the practical
training, while the theory will be taught by the Centre of Practical Skills. The
business park was set up by private investors. However, the Centre of Practical
Skills is implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy (ICMPD)
in collaboration with private investors as well as the Austrian Development
Agency (ADA), while operational support is provided by the GIZ funded by the
German government. Godfrey Okoye University is a local partner and provided the
land for the site. In addition, the university certifies the education and
training, and provides opportunities for further professional improvement. As
part of this cooperation, the skilled workers are additionally prepared for the
labour market/private investors through an entrepreneurship programme (STEP).

"A high and professional level of training helps all parties: people can find
skilled work, sustainable knowledge transfer takes place and companies have well
skilled workers available," says ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger on
the key benefits of the initiative. "For us, it's about respectful cooperation
on an equal footing from which all parties benefit - the people, the country and
the companies."

One of the aims of the initiative is to create prospects for the local
population. The skilled worker training is in line with European standards and
is based on the dual principle of theory and practice. At the same time, the aim
is to specifically attract small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Nigeria
with its large and growing market of over 220 million people. The three major
barriers that prevent SMEs from setting up in African countries have been
overcome through the business park: first, the infrastructure of the business
park is in line with European standards and the park has its own independent
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Training centre and business park opened in Enugu (Nigeria) Unique collaboration bringing together migration expertise, a local university and the private sector, opens up prospects for the local population, business location and companies On 25 November 2022, a vocational training facility, the Centre of …

Nachrichten des Autors

BPI-Hauptversammlung: "Zeitenwende - Zeit zum Handeln!" (FOTO)
238 Leser
Materna investiert in "Digital Industry Solutions"
232 Leser
Pressemitteilung zum vbw Index Herbst 2022
205 Leser
Buddhistische Gemeinschaft Soka Gakkai fördert junge Glaubensführer auf der COP 27
197 Leser
Deutsches Gericht bestätigt Schadensersatzforderung von Nichia gegen Everlight-Tochter WOFI in ...
180 Leser
Nutzung von Restkreditversicherungen geht leicht zurück | Jeder vierte Kredit ist versichert
180 Leser
Paketboom hält an: Jede:r Deutsche erhält 40 Pakete pro Jahr
166 Leser
Der Totalumbau ist beendet: Stadträtin Dr. Tatjana Körner eröffnet den neuen XXXLutz in Nürnberg (FOTO)
148 Leser
Top-Management durch Headhunting und Direct Search gefunden / Umsetzung Businesspläne ...
133 Leser
Sungrow erreicht 100% in der BNEF-Bankability-Umfrage 2022
131 Leser
2021: 82 % weniger Kreuzfahrt-Passagiere in der EU als im Vor-Corona-Jahr 2019
575 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
559 Leser
PUBLICATION OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE MERGER BETWEEN DSM and Firmenich and the ...
546 Leser
Tages- und Festgeld: Volksbanken und Sparkassen zahlen wieder Zinsen (FOTO)
511 Leser
Bürgermeisterin Crombie auf Dienstreise in Deutschland zur Förderung von Investitionen in ...
492 Leser
11880 Solutions AG erweitert Produktpalette um Addressable TV: Zielgruppengenaue Fernsehwerbung für KMU-Kunden
453 Leser
Neuer Cleaning-Großauftrag / Berliner Immobilienmanagement setzt erneut auf ...
437 Leser
Teure Notbremse, Kommentar zur Strom- und Gaspreisbremse von Angela Wefers
389 Leser
Media Data Plattform: Acxiom, Kinesso und Treasure Data läuten mit First-Party-Daten eine neue Ära des ...
379 Leser
"Elite Report 2023" zeichnet 53 empfehlenswerte Vermögensverwalter in der ...
364 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1495 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
1224 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
Lkw und Seeschiffe wichtigste Transportmittel im Außenhandel
972 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
951 Leser
Now & Beyond TV Forum - nebeneinander wachsen, ohne einander zu schaden, parallel laufen, ohne ...
867 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
862 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Bostik gibt die Eröffnung eines Ideal Work-Showrooms in Paris bekannt
832 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
829 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3420 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3333 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3121 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2872 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2802 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2462 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2341 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2315 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser