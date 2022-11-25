Training centre and business park opened in Enugu (Nigeria)

Enugu/Vienna (ots) - Unique collaboration bringing together migration expertise,

a local university and the private sector, opens up prospects for the local

population, business location and companies



On 25 November 2022, a vocational training facility, the Centre of Practical

Skills, as well as the Godfrey Okoye University European Business Park, were

opened in Enugu, Nigeria. This unique combination of private entrepreneur

involvement and skilled worker training will enable 100 people per year to

undertake dual education and training to learn skilled trades and become

plumbers, electricians and construction supervisors.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The companies located in the business park will be responsible for the practicaltraining, while the theory will be taught by the Centre of Practical Skills. Thebusiness park was set up by private investors. However, the Centre of PracticalSkills is implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy (ICMPD)in collaboration with private investors as well as the Austrian DevelopmentAgency (ADA), while operational support is provided by the GIZ funded by theGerman government. Godfrey Okoye University is a local partner and provided theland for the site. In addition, the university certifies the education andtraining, and provides opportunities for further professional improvement. Aspart of this cooperation, the skilled workers are additionally prepared for thelabour market/private investors through an entrepreneurship programme (STEP)."A high and professional level of training helps all parties: people can findskilled work, sustainable knowledge transfer takes place and companies have wellskilled workers available," says ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger onthe key benefits of the initiative. "For us, it's about respectful cooperationon an equal footing from which all parties benefit - the people, the country andthe companies."One of the aims of the initiative is to create prospects for the localpopulation. The skilled worker training is in line with European standards andis based on the dual principle of theory and practice. At the same time, the aimis to specifically attract small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Nigeriawith its large and growing market of over 220 million people. The three majorbarriers that prevent SMEs from setting up in African countries have beenovercome through the business park: first, the infrastructure of the businesspark is in line with European standards and the park has its own independent