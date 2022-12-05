Infosys Expands Footprint in Nordics by Establishing a new Proximity Center in Gothenburg, Sweden

Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - The expansion exemplifies Infosys'

commitment through continued investments in the Nordics to help clients in the

region accelerate their digital transformation



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),

a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced a new proximity center in Sweden. With this investment, Infosys aims

to enhance its localization strategy in the Nordics by bringing next-generation

digital offerings to its clients in the region, as they navigate the next stage

in their digital journeys.





Over the past two decades, Infosys has been steadily growing its footprintacross the Nordics. The new center represents another step to strengthening thestrategic presence in Gothenburg, a major city on the west coast of Sweden andan emerging automotive, digital tech and green innovation hub in Europe.Axel Josefson, C hairman City Executive Board, Gothenburg said, "We aredelighted that Infosys has chosen the city of Gothenburg for its new proximitycenter. The center will bring next generational digital technologies and skillsto the city and Nordic region. Infosys' venture will significantly contribute tostrengthening the internationally renowned technology cluster we have here atLindholmen Science Park."Robin Sukhia, Secretary General and President, Sweden-India Business Council ,said, "We are very glad to see our member Infosys expanding in Sweden. Openingan office in Gothenburg shows their commitment not only to the large localindustry Gothenburg offers, but also to the Swedish market and their clients. Weare happy to support Infosys in their continuing journey in Sweden."Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing,Infosys , said, "We are thrilled to fortify our presence in the Nordics with thenew center in Gothenburg, Sweden. With this latest milestone, Infosys is wellpoised to work ever more closely with our clients based out of the region andbuild next-gen solutions in areas like digital manufacturing, connectedproducts, and online customer experience. We are confident that by leveragingthe unparalleled combination of local talent and world class technologies likecloud, IoT, software engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Infosys canempower clients across the Nordics to be future ready."About InfosysInfosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next