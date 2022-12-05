checkAd

Infosys Expands Footprint in Nordics by Establishing a new Proximity Center in Gothenburg, Sweden

Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - The expansion exemplifies Infosys'
commitment through continued investments in the Nordics to help clients in the
region accelerate their digital transformation

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a new proximity center in Sweden. With this investment, Infosys aims
to enhance its localization strategy in the Nordics by bringing next-generation
digital offerings to its clients in the region, as they navigate the next stage
in their digital journeys.

Over the past two decades, Infosys has been steadily growing its footprint
across the Nordics. The new center represents another step to strengthening the
strategic presence in Gothenburg, a major city on the west coast of Sweden and
an emerging automotive, digital tech and green innovation hub in Europe.

Axel Josefson, C hairman City Executive Board, Gothenburg said, "We are
delighted that Infosys has chosen the city of Gothenburg for its new proximity
center. The center will bring next generational digital technologies and skills
to the city and Nordic region. Infosys' venture will significantly contribute to
strengthening the internationally renowned technology cluster we have here at
Lindholmen Science Park."

Robin Sukhia, Secretary General and President, Sweden-India Business Council ,
said, "We are very glad to see our member Infosys expanding in Sweden. Opening
an office in Gothenburg shows their commitment not only to the large local
industry Gothenburg offers, but also to the Swedish market and their clients. We
are happy to support Infosys in their continuing journey in Sweden."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing,
Infosys , said, "We are thrilled to fortify our presence in the Nordics with the
new center in Gothenburg, Sweden. With this latest milestone, Infosys is well
poised to work ever more closely with our clients based out of the region and
build next-gen solutions in areas like digital manufacturing, connected
products, and online customer experience. We are confident that by leveraging
the unparalleled combination of local talent and world class technologies like
cloud, IoT, software engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Infosys can
empower clients across the Nordics to be future ready."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next
