LectureLinx and PAYCE Announce a Global Expansion Through a Worldwide Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Combine Technologies and Services for the Pharmaceutical Industry

BRANFORD, CONN (ots) - --News Direct--



LectureLinx , a leader in compliance technologies for the pharmaceutical and

life science industries, and PAYCE , a leading pharmaceutical technology

provider for healthcare professionals (HCPs) and healthcare organizations (HCOs)

in Europe, have agreed to an exclusive global license to integrate key PAYCE

technologies and services into the LectureLinx platform and systems in a

worldwide initiative to transform how healthcare practitioners and the

pharmaceutical industry collaborate.



In the last decade pharmaceutical and life science companies have adopted new

transparency reporting requirements across different countries, whilst seeking

to minimise the impacts on the HCP and ensuring that their systems and processes

remain highly effective. More and more companies are now fully focused on the

HCP experience. With continued operational challenges, reporting, tracking,

audit and more, LectureLinx and PAYCE saw the opportunity to combine forces to

solve both problems.





Based in the U.S., LectureLinx will develop and commercialize themulti-functional PAYCE platform, which has an established reputation across theEuropean pharma market. The purpose-built industry platform offers a newstandard in compliance technologies for the pharmaceutical industry, as well asproven solutions, which include streamlined contracting and faster HCP payments,as well as strengthening disclosure reporting, while recognizing regionaldifferences across international markets.The two companies will combine their expertise and experience across differentlocations and their understanding of local markets to operate as a single globalprovider, delivering expanded offerings and reach, a broader set of solutions,and increased benefits to existing and future clients."Years of real-world market experience allow LectureLinx and PAYCE to combineforces to make this bold and brave move. Together, we provide a unique, fullyintegrated solution across the globe, which no other provider can offer ormatch," said LectureLinx Founder and CEO Ellen Varelas. "It's challenging tonavigate the pharmaceutical markets both in the U.S. and EU. But together, withintegrated solutions and strategies and future investment in development, wewill enable our pharmaceutical clients to offer unparalleled experiences forhealthcare providers and organizations.""We are leveraging our shared synergies and combining our solutions to fulfill aglobal need for pharma and, more importantly, a better experience for HCPs andHCOs worldwide," said PAYCE Founder and CEO David Bloomfield. "Every businessthat is looking to strengthen its compliance and improve HCP engagement on aglobal scale will benefit."LectureLinx's global headquarters will remain in the US. The Europeanheadquarters will be located in the UK. To learn more, please visit:www.lecturelinx.comAbout LectureLinxFounded in 2001, LectureLinx is a technology company providing pharmaceuticaland life science companies with an ecosystem of innovative products andplatforms designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce risk with theconfidence that processes are compliant, auditable, and reportable.LectureLinx's solutions are imminently scalable and supported by over 20 yearsof real-world expertise and hands-on market experience. As trusted advisors andsolution providers, LectureLinx provides world-class and fully integratedsolutions while ensuring a best-in-class experience for end users. Learn more atlecturelinx.comAbout PAYCEPAYCE is a dedicated, purpose-built portal offering a new standard in compliancetechnologies for the pharmaceutical industry. It is also a specialistcontracting and payment tool that offers an unrivalled experience forpharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals and healthcare organisations.PAYCE streamlines contracting and payment processes, removing complexity so thatusers can focus on execution. PAYCE is used by leading pharmaceutical companiesand thousands of HCPs and HCOs.Contact DetailsJennifer Croninmailto:lecturelinx@trustrelations.agencyCarole Ayemaungmailto:carole.ayemaung@cofinitive.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/lecturelinx-and-payce-announce-a-global-expansion-through-a-worldwide-exclusive-licensing-agreement-to-combine-technologies-and-services-for-the-pharmaceutical-industry-1894142972022 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5388222OTS: News Direct