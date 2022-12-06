checkAd

LectureLinx and PAYCE Announce a Global Expansion Through a Worldwide Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Combine Technologies and Services for the Pharmaceutical Industry

LectureLinx , a leader in compliance technologies for the pharmaceutical and
life science industries, and PAYCE , a leading pharmaceutical technology
provider for healthcare professionals (HCPs) and healthcare organizations (HCOs)
in Europe, have agreed to an exclusive global license to integrate key PAYCE
technologies and services into the LectureLinx platform and systems in a
worldwide initiative to transform how healthcare practitioners and the
pharmaceutical industry collaborate.

In the last decade pharmaceutical and life science companies have adopted new
transparency reporting requirements across different countries, whilst seeking
to minimise the impacts on the HCP and ensuring that their systems and processes
remain highly effective. More and more companies are now fully focused on the
HCP experience. With continued operational challenges, reporting, tracking,
audit and more, LectureLinx and PAYCE saw the opportunity to combine forces to
solve both problems.

Based in the U.S., LectureLinx will develop and commercialize the
multi-functional PAYCE platform, which has an established reputation across the
European pharma market. The purpose-built industry platform offers a new
standard in compliance technologies for the pharmaceutical industry, as well as
proven solutions, which include streamlined contracting and faster HCP payments,
as well as strengthening disclosure reporting, while recognizing regional
differences across international markets.

The two companies will combine their expertise and experience across different
locations and their understanding of local markets to operate as a single global
provider, delivering expanded offerings and reach, a broader set of solutions,
and increased benefits to existing and future clients.

"Years of real-world market experience allow LectureLinx and PAYCE to combine
forces to make this bold and brave move. Together, we provide a unique, fully
integrated solution across the globe, which no other provider can offer or
match," said LectureLinx Founder and CEO Ellen Varelas. "It's challenging to
navigate the pharmaceutical markets both in the U.S. and EU. But together, with
integrated solutions and strategies and future investment in development, we
will enable our pharmaceutical clients to offer unparalleled experiences for
healthcare providers and organizations."

"We are leveraging our shared synergies and combining our solutions to fulfill a
global need for pharma and, more importantly, a better experience for HCPs and
HCOs worldwide," said PAYCE Founder and CEO David Bloomfield. "Every business
that is looking to strengthen its compliance and improve HCP engagement on a
global scale will benefit."

LectureLinx's global headquarters will remain in the US. The European
headquarters will be located in the UK. To learn more, please visit:
www.lecturelinx.com

About LectureLinx

Founded in 2001, LectureLinx is a technology company providing pharmaceutical
and life science companies with an ecosystem of innovative products and
platforms designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce risk with the
confidence that processes are compliant, auditable, and reportable.
LectureLinx's solutions are imminently scalable and supported by over 20 years
of real-world expertise and hands-on market experience. As trusted advisors and
solution providers, LectureLinx provides world-class and fully integrated
solutions while ensuring a best-in-class experience for end users. Learn more at
lecturelinx.com

About PAYCE

PAYCE is a dedicated, purpose-built portal offering a new standard in compliance
technologies for the pharmaceutical industry. It is also a specialist
contracting and payment tool that offers an unrivalled experience for
pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals and healthcare organisations.
PAYCE streamlines contracting and payment processes, removing complexity so that
users can focus on execution. PAYCE is used by leading pharmaceutical companies
and thousands of HCPs and HCOs.

