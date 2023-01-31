checkAd

Firmenich recognized as one of the world's most dynamic innovators by LexisNexis

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Second consecutive year for Firmenich to feature as
the only fragrance & taste company in the LexisNexis® 'Innovation Momentum 2023:
Global Top 100 report'

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, is
proud to announce its inclusion in the ' Innovation Momentum 2023: Global Top
100 report ' by LexisNexis®. The report lists the top 100 leading companies
advancing innovative solutions to today's challenges and laying the intellectual
property foundations for further breakthroughs. Firmenich is recognized for the
second consecutive year and is the only fragrance & taste company to feature in
the LexisNexis® Global Top 100 report.

"I am delighted that Firmenich is recognized as a global leader and a top league
player in the world of innovation," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich . "Our
groundbreaking science and innovation capabilities work to address some of the
greatest global challenges. In addition to helping our customers strengthen
their brands and delighting their consumers, we leverage our innovation to help
address key societal challenges, such as sustainability, nutrition and
sanitation. Innovation remains a cornerstone of our growth and I am proud of our
leadership in science. Our research and innovation leads in our industry, and we
continue to drive incremental and advanced ideas and technologies."

"We are honored to be the only fragrance and taste company recognized in the
LexisNexis® Global Top 100 companies Innovation Momentum 2023", said Jane
Sinclair, General Counsel at Firmenich . "Firmenich is a trusted innovation
partner with purpose-led values. Because our discoveries and research are at the
cutting edge of fundamental science, protecting and enhancing them through
intellectual property is critical to the success of not only our innovation, but
also our overall Group business strategy. Our more than 4,000 patents and our
highly focused IP strategy give us a competitive and differentiating advantage
and help us accelerate our customers' growth strategies."

Compared to the previous assessment period, Firmenich saw a noticeable increase
in its 2022 innovation pipeline, adding around 50 patent families to a strong
and high-quality IP portfolio, and significantly outperforming its industry
peers. The Group continues to lead in redefining the future of fragrance and
taste, in collaboration with customers and partners, leveraging deep consumer
insights and world-class scientific research.

Firmenich's innovation portfolio includes advances in biotechnology, research
unravelling the mysteries of receptors for smell and taste, formulation tools
