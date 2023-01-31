Firmenich recognized as one of the world's most dynamic innovators by LexisNexis

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Second consecutive year for Firmenich to feature as

the only fragrance & taste company in the LexisNexis® 'Innovation Momentum 2023:

Global Top 100 report'



Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, is

proud to announce its inclusion in the ' Innovation Momentum 2023: Global Top

100 report ' by LexisNexis®. The report lists the top 100 leading companies

advancing innovative solutions to today's challenges and laying the intellectual

property foundations for further breakthroughs. Firmenich is recognized for the

second consecutive year and is the only fragrance & taste company to feature in

the LexisNexis® Global Top 100 report.





"I am delighted that Firmenich is recognized as a global leader and a top leagueplayer in the world of innovation," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich . "Ourgroundbreaking science and innovation capabilities work to address some of thegreatest global challenges. In addition to helping our customers strengthentheir brands and delighting their consumers, we leverage our innovation to helpaddress key societal challenges, such as sustainability, nutrition andsanitation. Innovation remains a cornerstone of our growth and I am proud of ourleadership in science. Our research and innovation leads in our industry, and wecontinue to drive incremental and advanced ideas and technologies.""We are honored to be the only fragrance and taste company recognized in theLexisNexis® Global Top 100 companies Innovation Momentum 2023", said JaneSinclair, General Counsel at Firmenich . "Firmenich is a trusted innovationpartner with purpose-led values. Because our discoveries and research are at thecutting edge of fundamental science, protecting and enhancing them throughintellectual property is critical to the success of not only our innovation, butalso our overall Group business strategy. Our more than 4,000 patents and ourhighly focused IP strategy give us a competitive and differentiating advantageand help us accelerate our customers' growth strategies."Compared to the previous assessment period, Firmenich saw a noticeable increasein its 2022 innovation pipeline, adding around 50 patent families to a strongand high-quality IP portfolio, and significantly outperforming its industrypeers. The Group continues to lead in redefining the future of fragrance andtaste, in collaboration with customers and partners, leveraging deep consumerinsights and world-class scientific research.Firmenich's innovation portfolio includes advances in biotechnology, researchunravelling the mysteries of receptors for smell and taste, formulation tools