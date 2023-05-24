LONGi publishes its annual report for 2022 and 2023 Q1

Xi'an, China / Frankfurt, Germany (ots) - LONGi Green Energy Technology, aglobal leading renewable energy company, released its annual report for 2022 and2023 Q1. According to the financial report, the company achieved a revenue of128.998 billion yuan in 2022 (USD 19.27 bn), a year-on-year increase of 60.03%.This is the first time that LONGi's yearly revenue stands above the 100 bn yuan(USD 14.93 bn) level.For the first quarter of 2023, LONGi's revenue reached 28.319 billion yuan (USD4.24 bn), up 52.35% from last year. In the report, LONGi announced that its 2023revenue is expected to surpass 160 bln yuan (USD 23.95 bn).The report shows that in 2022 LONGi has produced a total of 85.06GW ofmonocrystalline silicon wafers, including 42.52GW for external sales and 42.54GWfor internal use,steadily ranking 1st in global shipments of monocrystallinesilicon wafers for 9 consecutive years.In Europe, LONGi generated a turnover of 21.34 bn yuan (USD 3.19 bn) in 2022, anincrease by 87.68 percent compared to the previous year.Nick Wang, VicePresident of LONGi Europe Distributed Generation (DG) said: "Europe is our toppriority market globally. The continent is facing unprecedented growth in thesolar industry and seeing an increase in demand for high-efficiency andhigh-quality solar modules as a result. We are preparing for this next stage ofsolar growth in a sustainable, healthy way, while further enhancing ourcustomers' focus putting them at the center of our work. As part of this, LONGiwill establish a new service and operation center in the EU in 2023 to providethe speed and support our partners need."(Currency conversion rates used: December 31, 2022 - USD/CNY 1:6.6946 IMarch 31, 2023 - USD/CNY 1:6.6817)The full press release and further info:https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/LONGi-annual-report-2022-and-2023-Qhttps://www.longi.com/en/investor/Contact:Nadine BütowHead of European Communications (DG)mailto:nadinebuetow@longi.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168623/5516520OTS: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

