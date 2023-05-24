LONGi publishes its annual report for 2022 and 2023 Q1
Xi'an, China / Frankfurt, Germany (ots) - LONGi Green Energy Technology, a
global leading renewable energy company, released its annual report for 2022 and
2023 Q1. According to the financial report, the company achieved a revenue of
128.998 billion yuan in 2022 (USD 19.27 bn), a year-on-year increase of 60.03%.
This is the first time that LONGi's yearly revenue stands above the 100 bn yuan
(USD 14.93 bn) level.
For the first quarter of 2023, LONGi's revenue reached 28.319 billion yuan (USD
4.24 bn), up 52.35% from last year. In the report, LONGi announced that its 2023
revenue is expected to surpass 160 bln yuan (USD 23.95 bn).
The report shows that in 2022 LONGi has produced a total of 85.06GW of
monocrystalline silicon wafers, including 42.52GW for external sales and 42.54GW
for internal use,steadily ranking 1st in global shipments of monocrystalline
silicon wafers for 9 consecutive years.
In Europe, LONGi generated a turnover of 21.34 bn yuan (USD 3.19 bn) in 2022, an
increase by 87.68 percent compared to the previous year.Nick Wang, Vice
President of LONGi Europe Distributed Generation (DG) said: "Europe is our top
priority market globally. The continent is facing unprecedented growth in the
solar industry and seeing an increase in demand for high-efficiency and
high-quality solar modules as a result. We are preparing for this next stage of
solar growth in a sustainable, healthy way, while further enhancing our
customers' focus putting them at the center of our work. As part of this, LONGi
will establish a new service and operation center in the EU in 2023 to provide
the speed and support our partners need."
(Currency conversion rates used: December 31, 2022 - USD/CNY 1:6.6946 I
March 31, 2023 - USD/CNY 1:6.6817)
The full press release and further info:
https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/LONGi-annual-report-2022-and-2023-Q
1
https://www.longi.com/en/investor/
Contact:
Nadine Bütow
Head of European Communications (DG)
mailto:nadinebuetow@longi.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168623/5516520
OTS: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
