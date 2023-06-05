INTEC Energy Solutions is ready to participate in INTERSOLAR Europe 2023 (FOTO)

Nürnberg (ots) - INTEC eagerly welcomes all stakeholders and visitors to its

The experiences we had at Intersolar 2022 left us with an overwhelming sense ofpositivity and gratitude for being able to participate in such a significantevent. We had the pleasure of hosting international visitors, including esteemedrepresentatives from foreign companies that possess expertise in the sector.Their presence and interactions left us feeling inspired and motivated tofurther our mission of expediting the transition to clean energy and advocatingfor sustainable living.Over the past 15 years, INTEC has experienced significant growth, establishingitself as a leading global provider of solar EPC systems. Our collaborativeapproach has allowed us to work closely with a diverse range of stakeholders,including investors, developers, manufacturers, IPPs, and other EPCs. Initiallyfocusing on large-scale solar PV projects, INTEC has evolved to become a globalplayer in the industry, committed to expanding our business footprint throughthe seamless execution of turnkey EPC projects and comprehensive O&M support.Today, INTEC offers high quality solar power plant solutions, leveraging theexpertise of its more than 700 professionals . Through their collective efforts,INTEC has accomplished the delivery of over 168 projects , resulting in animpressive total installed and secured capacity of 2.2 GWp . Operating from itsglobal headquarters in Germany and European headquarters in Poland, INTECactively engages in operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Thisstrategic positioning allows us to serve a wide range of markets and contributeto the advancement of clean energy worldwide.At Intersolar 2023, INTEC is excited to welcome visitors with a dedicated teamof solar industry experts. If you're eager to stay informed about INTEC's latestadvancements and the prevailing trends in the solar market, we will be delightedto provide you with insights and updates on our recent EPC and O&M projects andservices. We are excited to welcome you to our booth, where we can engage withyou and provide a briefing on our projects, showcasing how we are drivinginnovation in the solar industry.See you soon at Intersolar Europe 2023 !About Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may include forward-looking statements that are subject torisks and uncertainties. INTEC Energy Solutions make no commitment to update ordevelop such statements in response to new information or future events. Actualfuture results and developments may deviate from the expectations andassumptions expressed in this document due to a number of factors.