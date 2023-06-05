    checkAd

    INTEC Energy Solutions is ready to participate in INTERSOLAR Europe 2023 (FOTO)

    Nürnberg (ots) - INTEC eagerly welcomes all stakeholders and visitors to its
    stand in Hall A4, Booth No: 240, at the Messe München Exhibition Center.

    INTEC Energy Solutions , a leading solar EPC provider, is ready to participate
    in Europe's largest and most awaited solar exhibition, INTERSOLAR Europe 2023 ,
    which will take place in Munich, Germany, from June 14-16, 2023 . INTEC eagerly
    welcomes all stakeholders and visitors to its stand in Hall A4, Booth No: 240,
    at the Messe München Exhibition Center.

    The experiences we had at Intersolar 2022 left us with an overwhelming sense of
    positivity and gratitude for being able to participate in such a significant
    event. We had the pleasure of hosting international visitors, including esteemed
    representatives from foreign companies that possess expertise in the sector.
    Their presence and interactions left us feeling inspired and motivated to
    further our mission of expediting the transition to clean energy and advocating
    for sustainable living.

    Over the past 15 years, INTEC has experienced significant growth, establishing
    itself as a leading global provider of solar EPC systems. Our collaborative
    approach has allowed us to work closely with a diverse range of stakeholders,
    including investors, developers, manufacturers, IPPs, and other EPCs. Initially
    focusing on large-scale solar PV projects, INTEC has evolved to become a global
    player in the industry, committed to expanding our business footprint through
    the seamless execution of turnkey EPC projects and comprehensive O&M support.

    Today, INTEC offers high quality solar power plant solutions, leveraging the
    expertise of its more than 700 professionals . Through their collective efforts,
    INTEC has accomplished the delivery of over 168 projects , resulting in an
    impressive total installed and secured capacity of 2.2 GWp . Operating from its
    global headquarters in Germany and European headquarters in Poland, INTEC
    actively engages in operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This
    strategic positioning allows us to serve a wide range of markets and contribute
    to the advancement of clean energy worldwide.

    At Intersolar 2023, INTEC is excited to welcome visitors with a dedicated team
    of solar industry experts. If you're eager to stay informed about INTEC's latest
    advancements and the prevailing trends in the solar market, we will be delighted
    to provide you with insights and updates on our recent EPC and O&M projects and
    services. We are excited to welcome you to our booth, where we can engage with
    you and provide a briefing on our projects, showcasing how we are driving
    innovation in the solar industry.

    See you soon at Intersolar Europe 2023 !

    About Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to
    risks and uncertainties. INTEC Energy Solutions make no commitment to update or
    develop such statements in response to new information or future events. Actual
    future results and developments may deviate from the expectations and
    assumptions expressed in this document due to a number of factors.

    Legal Notice

    Personal data processed in connection with our press releases will be processed
    in compliance with the legal data protection requirements. If you no longer want
    to receive press releases from us, please inform us by email at
    mailto:marketing@in-tecenergy.com . Your data will be deleted, and you will no
    longer receive press releases from us. If you have any questions about our data
    protection policy, please contact mailto:info@in-tecenergy.com .

    Pressekontakt:

    Kübra KOÇ DAGDELEN
    Director of Global Marketing & Communications
    +49 911 477 698 03 +90 549 604 60 91
    Frauentorgraben 5, 90443 Nürnberg / Germany
    Al. 29 Listopada 20 31-401 Kraków / Poland
    mailto:k.dagdelen@in-tecenergy.com
    http://www.in-tecenergy.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162962/5525817
    OTS: INTEC Energy Solutions



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  101   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    INTEC Energy Solutions is ready to participate in INTERSOLAR Europe 2023 (FOTO) INTEC eagerly welcomes all stakeholders and visitors to its stand in Hall A4, Booth No: 240, at the Messe München Exhibition Center. INTEC Energy Solutions , a leading solar EPC provider, is ready to participate in Europe's largest and most …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    J.S. Held erweitert seine strategische Beratung für den afrikanischen Markt durch die ...
    244 Leser
    ees Europe: Systemlieferant h-kon präsentiert innovative End-of-Line-Prüftechnik (FOTO)
    184 Leser
    Bio, das weiter geht: ALDI SÜD startet mit neuer Marke "Nur Nur Natur" (FOTO)
    156 Leser
    Die Individualität eines jeden Menschen feiern: Skoda präsentiert einzigartiges Enyaq Coupé Respectline (FOTO)
    156 Leser
    Deutsche Mittelstandsfinanz berät Veräußerung des führenden ...
    144 Leser
    Kiwigrid und ison entwickeln Software für vollintegrierte Energiesteuerung
    140 Leser
    Studie zeigt: Große Hoffnungen und große Anforderungen - was die Reinigungsbranche von autonomen ...
    136 Leser
    Die KI-Revolution - Die ultimative Liste der 128 besten ChatGPT Plugins auf einen Blick (FOTO)
    124 Leser
    ERGO und Demodern launchen erste Versicherungs-App zur Live-Beratung im virtuellen Raum (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Company grows internationally / Bertrandt opens first site in Morocco
    120 Leser
    Bankenkrise 2023: Schon ausgestanden oder ist das gerade erst der Anfang? / Für Investment-Experte Mario ...
    452 Leser
    Florian Janko: Innovative Lösung für Mitarbeiterschulung im Handwerk (FOTO)
    408 Leser
    Hubble Lithium, the #1 Energy Storage Solutions provider in South Africa, set their sites on global ...
    396 Leser
    28 % mehr Einbürgerungen im Jahr 2022
    392 Leser
    Apothekenstreik: Mehr als die Hälfte der Apotheken will am 14. Juni schließen (FOTO)
    360 Leser
    Maguar Capital verlängert seine Partnerschaft mit Portfoliounternehmen und führendem ...
    356 Leser
    EU-Lieferkettenrichtlinie - ein absoluter Tiefpunkt
    356 Leser
    10,9 Millionen Kinder leben in Deutschland / Anteil an der Bevölkerung seit 2015 leicht ...
    352 Leser
    Deutschland in der Rezession / Gebrochene Versprechen und Perspektiven für Anleger
    348 Leser
    Arbeitskräftemangel in Gastronomie und Hotellerie: Digitalisierung als Weg aus der Krise!
    348 Leser
    Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
    1732 Leser
    14,1 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im April 2023 als im Vormonat
    780 Leser
    BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
    776 Leser
    IQOS ILUMA: Philip Morris bringt neueste Generation von Tabakerhitzern in Deutschland auf den Markt
    716 Leser
    1. Quartal 2023: Weiterhin positive Entwicklung der Erwerbstätigkeit in Deutschland
    712 Leser
    Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
    700 Leser
    Erneut internationale Auszeichnungen für die Weine vom Seriensieger Keringer!
    668 Leser
    Slenergy gibt sein Debüt in Europa
    628 Leser
    7 Gründe: Darum ist Deutschland für Unternehmer ein Steuerparadies (FOTO)
    608 Leser
    Gut ein Fünftel der Bevölkerung Deutschlands von Armut oder sozialer Ausgrenzung bedroht
    596 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9231 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7899 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    5988 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5935 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4561 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4484 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4391 Leser