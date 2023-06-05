INTEC Energy Solutions is ready to participate in INTERSOLAR Europe 2023 (FOTO)
INTEC Energy Solutions , a leading solar EPC provider, is ready to participate
in Europe's largest and most awaited solar exhibition, INTERSOLAR Europe 2023 ,
which will take place in Munich, Germany, from June 14-16, 2023 . INTEC eagerly
The experiences we had at Intersolar 2022 left us with an overwhelming sense of
positivity and gratitude for being able to participate in such a significant
event. We had the pleasure of hosting international visitors, including esteemed
representatives from foreign companies that possess expertise in the sector.
Their presence and interactions left us feeling inspired and motivated to
further our mission of expediting the transition to clean energy and advocating
for sustainable living.
Over the past 15 years, INTEC has experienced significant growth, establishing
itself as a leading global provider of solar EPC systems. Our collaborative
approach has allowed us to work closely with a diverse range of stakeholders,
including investors, developers, manufacturers, IPPs, and other EPCs. Initially
focusing on large-scale solar PV projects, INTEC has evolved to become a global
player in the industry, committed to expanding our business footprint through
the seamless execution of turnkey EPC projects and comprehensive O&M support.
Today, INTEC offers high quality solar power plant solutions, leveraging the
expertise of its more than 700 professionals . Through their collective efforts,
INTEC has accomplished the delivery of over 168 projects , resulting in an
impressive total installed and secured capacity of 2.2 GWp . Operating from its
global headquarters in Germany and European headquarters in Poland, INTEC
actively engages in operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This
strategic positioning allows us to serve a wide range of markets and contribute
to the advancement of clean energy worldwide.
At Intersolar 2023, INTEC is excited to welcome visitors with a dedicated team
of solar industry experts. If you're eager to stay informed about INTEC's latest
advancements and the prevailing trends in the solar market, we will be delighted
to provide you with insights and updates on our recent EPC and O&M projects and
services. We are excited to welcome you to our booth, where we can engage with
you and provide a briefing on our projects, showcasing how we are driving
innovation in the solar industry.
See you soon at Intersolar Europe 2023 !
