    checkAd
    Startseite > Nachrichten > Kommentare > Nachricht

    The S&P500 Futures Nudge Higher As Risk Appetite Sticks

    Börse_Faz_SymbolThe S&P500 Futures (CME: ES) closed a third consecutive week in the green, taking the index within its nine-month high. Risk appetite has driven stocks higher, with tech giants taking the lead. According to Refinitiv, in the seven days to May 31, $1.08B flowed into tech stocks, making it a fourth consecutive week of net buying.

    Helping boost the index from a fundamental perspective was a moderating U.S. economy that showed some signs of cooling in the manufacturing and services sectors. Traders are now pricing a 77% chance of a Fed rate pause in the upcoming meeting as cooling in the economy likely calls for a less restrictive monetary approach.

    continue reading at trive.com …

     




    0 Kommentare
    Gastautor: Daniel Saurenz
     |  69   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    The S&P500 Futures Nudge Higher As Risk Appetite Sticks The S&P500 Futures (CME: ES) closed a third consecutive week in the green, taking the index within its nine-month high. Risk appetite has driven stocks higher, with tech giants taking the lead. According to Refinitiv, in the seven days to May 31, …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    DAX im Zins-Schock, Varta und Palantir auf einmal stark
    220 Leser
    DAX in Tiefschlafphase angekommen
    100 Leser
    The S&P500 Futures Nudge Higher As Risk Appetite Sticks
    68 Leser
    Uniper – platzt die Blase?
    540 Leser
    Paypal – Tech-Rally verpasst?
    424 Leser
    Börsenportal wallstreetONLINE rundum erneuert
    368 Leser
    Die Geldpolitik schiebt sich wieder in den Vordergrund – Hoffnung auf Konjunkturdaten
    344 Leser
    Coinbase, Krypto, Bitcoin – Ausverkauf “dank Binance”
    336 Leser
    Apple, Tesla, Netflix begleitet von einem Monster
    312 Leser
    DAX im Zins-Schock, Varta und Palantir auf einmal stark
    220 Leser
    Verbio – nächster Comebackversuch
    216 Leser
    Nvidia – dieser Trade zeigt wie es geht
    204 Leser
    Nvidia, Tesla,Netflix begleitet von einem Monster
    192 Leser
    PayPal verliert Rückhalt (3) 
    2124 Leser
    Die Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
    1112 Leser
    Allianz, Tesla, Apple, Netflix, Warren Buffett – die besten Aktien der Welt
    684 Leser
    Die Berichtssaison geht weiter, die Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
    636 Leser
    Silberpreis – US-Schuldenobergrenze und Fed-Protokolle im Fokus
    592 Leser
    Die Geldpolitik schiebt sich wieder in den Vordergrund
    580 Leser
    Uniper – platzt die Blase?
    540 Leser
    DAX-Rekord – dann Konsolidierung?
    432 Leser
    Paypal – Tech-Rally verpasst?
    424 Leser
    Nervosität vor Abstimmung im US-Kongress steigt
    424 Leser
    Bitcoin und Ethereum – 2023 großes Comeback?
    6156 Leser
    American Lithium, Freyr, BYD, Li-FT Power – SO machen Sie 2023 wieder richtig Geld
    4992 Leser
    American Lithium, Curevac, Plug Power – dabeisein?
    4504 Leser
    Aquadom Berlin – Ursache, Eigentümer, Lehren
    3792 Leser
    Jahreshoch im April
    3376 Leser
    Aktien 2023 – Tesla, Bitcoin und Gold erklären die Börse
    3236 Leser
    Tesla, American Lithium, Freyr – was nun zu tun ist…
    3120 Leser
    Bitcoin, FTX, Krypto – Anfang vom Ende?
    3065 Leser
    Aktien – Crash oder Jahrhundertchance 2023?
    2944 Leser
    Crash am Aktienmarkt 2023 – so hoch ist das Risiko
    2688 Leser