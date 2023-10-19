Ludwig Beck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Q3 2023 Sales Rise Slightly Year-on-Year
Despite a challenging retail climate, Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG saw a modest uptick in sales in Q3 2023, amidst a 2% sector-wide slump.
- Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG reported a slight increase in sales compared to the previous year in the third quarter of 2023.
- Weak consumer sentiment and prolonged summer weather affected the fashion retail sector, resulting in a 2% drop in sales in the third quarter.
- LUDWIG BECK generated gross sales of €59.6m in the first nine months of 2023, with gross sales of €22.6m in the third quarter.
- The company's gross profit increased from €23.1m to €24.5m in the first nine months of 2023.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) excluding exceptional effects amounted to €1.1m after the first nine months.
- The balance sheet total of the LUDWIG BECK Group amounted to €170.2m as of September 30, 2023, with equity standing at €64.0m.
The next important date, Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2023, at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 19.10.2023.
The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 22,500EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.
-0,44 %
-1,75 %
-4,66 %
-13,79 %
-17,88 %
-7,02 %
-19,98 %
-22,71 %
-0,44 %
ISIN:DE0005199905WKN:519990
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 41 | 0 |