    Ludwig Beck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Q3 2023 Sales Rise Slightly Year-on-Year

    Despite a challenging retail climate, Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG saw a modest uptick in sales in Q3 2023, amidst a 2% sector-wide slump.

    • Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG reported a slight increase in sales compared to the previous year in the third quarter of 2023.
    • Weak consumer sentiment and prolonged summer weather affected the fashion retail sector, resulting in a 2% drop in sales in the third quarter.
    • LUDWIG BECK generated gross sales of €59.6m in the first nine months of 2023, with gross sales of €22.6m in the third quarter.
    • The company's gross profit increased from €23.1m to €24.5m in the first nine months of 2023.
    • Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) excluding exceptional effects amounted to €1.1m after the first nine months.
    • The balance sheet total of the LUDWIG BECK Group amounted to €170.2m as of September 30, 2023, with equity standing at €64.0m.

    The next important date, Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2023, at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 19.10.2023.
    The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 22,500EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.

    Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier

    -0,44 %
    -1,75 %
    -4,66 %
    -13,79 %
    -17,88 %
    -7,02 %
    -19,98 %
    -22,71 %
    -0,44 %
    ISIN:DE0005199905WKN:519990



