Ludwig Beck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Q3 2023 Sales Rise Slightly Year-on-Year

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG reported a slight increase in sales compared to the previous year in the third quarter of 2023.

Weak consumer sentiment and prolonged summer weather affected the fashion retail sector, resulting in a 2% drop in sales in the third quarter.

LUDWIG BECK generated gross sales of €59.6m in the first nine months of 2023, with gross sales of €22.6m in the third quarter.

The company's gross profit increased from €23.1m to €24.5m in the first nine months of 2023.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) excluding exceptional effects amounted to €1.1m after the first nine months.

The balance sheet total of the LUDWIG BECK Group amounted to €170.2m as of September 30, 2023, with equity standing at €64.0m.

EUR

%





The next important date, Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2023, at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 19.10.2023.The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 22,500and was down -0,44compared with the previous day.