Ekosem-Agrar AG Releases 9-Month Operational Update for 2023
Ekosem-Agrar AG, the German parent company of Russia's EkoNiva Group, has seen a steady growth in operations for the first three quarters of 2023, including a 5% rise in raw milk production.
- Ekosem-Agrar AG, the German holding company of Russian milk producer EkoNiva Group, has reported a stable operational development for the first nine months of 2023.
- The company produced over 936,000 tons of raw milk from January to September 2023, a 5% increase compared to the same period last year.
- The average daily milk output in the reporting period was 3,429 tons, with the increase in raw milk production attributed to the growth in daily output per dairy cow.
- In the milk processing segment, the production of finished dairy products increased by around 77% to about 199,800 tons.
- The product range under the EkoNiva brand was expanded in the first nine months of 2023 to now 94 products, with the total number of retail outlets selling Ekosem-Agrar Group products now standing at 56,400.
- In the crop farming segment, the Group's harvesting operations are still in progress in several regions, with the aim to produce more than 2 million tons of cash crops and dry matter feed by the end of the year.
