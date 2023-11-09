11 88 0 Solutions Stock Soars as Sales Surge in First 9 Months of 2023
In the first three quarters of 2023, 11880 Solutions AG has experienced a surge in sales, with revenues climbing to €42.3 million, up from €41.0 million in the same period last year.
- The digital business of the company generated EUR 33.5 million in the reporting period, up from EUR 32.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.
- The directory assistance business contributed EUR 8.8 million to the total revenue, slightly up from EUR 8.7 million in the same period in 2022.
- The Group EBITDA in the reporting period was slightly below the previous year's figure, at € 1.3 million compared to € 1.6 million.
- The slight decline in EBITDA is attributed to higher bad debt losses, primarily due to an increase in the number of insolvencies in Germany.
- The company plans to maintain its growth trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a new customer acquired in the call centre services segment of the directory assistance business.
The price of 11 88 0 Solutions Akt at the time of the news was 0,8275EUR and was up +0,61 % compared with the previous day.
