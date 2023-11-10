    checkAd
    Original-Research: Reply S.p.A. (von GBC AG): -
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research Reply S.p.A. (von GBC AG): -

    • Italienischer Kapitalmarkt positiv: 49 neue Emissionen in 2022, 419 gelistete Emittenten.
    • Italienische Unternehmen bevorzugen Eigenkapitalfinanzierung und bieten strukturelle Vorteile.
    • Attraktive Bewertungsniveaus auf italienischem Markt, P/E-Verhältnis von 8, viele Aktienrückkäufe.

    ^

    Original-Research: Reply S.p.A. - von GBC AG

    Einstufung von GBC AG zu Reply S.p.A.

    Unternehmen: Reply S.p.A.
    ISIN: IT0005282865

    Anlass der Studie: GBC Italian Champions
    Empfehlung: -
    Kursziel: -
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Goldmann, Marcel Schaffer, N. Ripplinger, E. Geßwein

    Theme study GBC Italian Champions: New investment opportunities in Bella Italia ?!
     
    Dear investors,
     
    The trend is clear: for some years now, fewer and fewer companies in Germany have dared to go public. The number of IPOs has been particularly low in recent years. Since the beginning of 2022, there have only been five new issues on the regulated market. At the same time, many companies have decided to leave the German capital market. The number of companies listed in Germany in the four segments of Deutsche Börse currently stands at 514. This structural development is compounded by the cur-rent difficult capital market environment, which does not suggest a trend reversal.  
    In contrast, the Italian capital market presents a positive picture. In the past calendar year, 49 new issues took place in Italy, breaking the record set in 2000. Last year is not an outlier, because in previous years there were also about 40 new issues a year, interrupted only by a pandemic-related restraint in IPOs. In the meantime, 419 issuers are listed on the Italian stock exchange and the Italian capital market has thus caught up considerably with the German capital market. In addition to the increasing willing-ness of Italian companies to focus their financing mix more on equity, the Italian capi-tal market also offers structural advantages. One example is the multiple voting rights, which enable better control of the founders and good takeover protection. For medium-sized companies in particular, this is a good argument for capital market orientation. In addition, investors benefit from attractive tax advantages, which can lead to tax exemp-tion of profits and current income if certain conditions are met. Issuers can also benefit from tax advantages when going public.
     
    From the perspective of German investors, the Italian capital market currently offers attractive valuation levels. With a P/E ratio of 8, the Italian market was already clearly undervalued last year and thus quoted at a level that was otherwise only reached in times of crisis (2008 - P/E ratio = 6 and 2011 - P/E ratio = 6.5). This picture continues today, so it is not surprising that more than half of the 200 companies listed on Euron-ext Growth Milan have announced share buybacks.
     
    In our first "GBC Italian Champions" study 2023, we present 13 particularly promising companies. With a market capitalisation of EUR 22 million to EUR 3.5 billion, our selection covers a wide range of sizes and also features broad sector diversification.
     
    The 'GBC Italian Champions" Study 2023 contains assessments of the following companies:
     
    B&C Speakers S.p.A. (IT0001268561)
    Cembre S.p.A. (IT0001128047)
    ENAV S.p.A. (IT0005176406)
    Energy S.p.A (IT0005500712)
    Giglio.com S.p.A. (IT0005453003)
    Health Italia S.p.A. (IT0005221004)
    IDNNT SA (CH1118852594)
    Landi Renzo S.p.A. (IT0004210289)
    MEXEDIA S.p.A. (IT0005450819)
    Reply S.p.A. (IT0005282865)
    Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (IT0003549422)
    Solid World Group S.p.A. (IT0005497893)
    Zignago Vetro S.p.A. (IT0004171440)
     
    We wish you an exciting read and successful investments,  
    Cosmin Filker
    Deputy Chief Analyst
     

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28209.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    GBC AG
    Halderstraße 27
    86150 Augsburg
    0821 / 241133 0
    research@gbc-ag.de
    ++++++++++++++++
    Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest in accordance with Section 85 WpHG and Art. 20 MAR The following potential conflict of interest exists at the company analysed above: see individual studies; a catalogue of potential conflicts of interest can be found at: https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
    +++++++++++++++
    Editorial deadline: 06.11.2023
    Date and time of completion of the research report (german version): 09.11.2023 (08:13 am) Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report (german version): 09.11.2023 (10:00 am) Date and time of completion of the research report (english version): 09.11.2023 (8:07 pm) Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report (english version): 10.11.2023 (10:30 am)

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °




    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  101   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research Reply S.p.A. (von GBC AG): - ^ Original-Research: Reply S.p.A. - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Reply S.p.A. Unternehmen: Reply S.p.A. ISIN: IT0005282865 Anlass der Studie: GBC Italian Champions Empfehlung: - Kursziel: - Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Cosmin …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1632 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: US-Notenbankchef Powell sorgt für Dämpfer zum Wochenschluss
    1424 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: US-Notenbankchef sorgt für Dämpfer
    760 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Baywa schreibt wegen gestiegener Zinsen rote Zahlen - Ziele bestätigt
    716 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Strompreispaket und Quartalszahlen treiben an
    624 Leser
    Aktien New York: Dow mit leichten Abgaben - Disney auf Dreimonatshoch
    616 Leser
    Ölpreise legen nach Talfahrt zu
    508 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Trotz Einbrüchen - Hapag-Lloyd erzielt drittbestes Ergebnis
    496 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax legt weiter zu - Strompreispaket und Quartalszahlen
    448 Leser
    Bundesregierung: Senkung der Stromsteuer zunächst für 2024 und 2025
    436 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2600 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1824 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1632 Leser
    Ölpreise weiten Verluste aus - Tiefster Stand seit Ende August
    1488 Leser
    Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Zahlen zum dritten Quartal vor
    1484 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: US-Notenbankchef Powell sorgt für Dämpfer zum Wochenschluss
    1424 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Volkswagen verhängt Einstellungsstopp
    1248 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Kurse konsolidieren weiter nach Rally
    1216 Leser
    Ölpreise fallen auf tiefsten Stand seit Ende August
    1092 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Baustopp beim Elbtower - Tschentscher: Keine staatliche Hilfen
    1080 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267504 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6192 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2600 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Solarwerte schwach - Solaredge enttäuscht und wird abgestraft
    2252 Leser
    Covid-Arzneien nicht gefragt: Pfizer senkt Jahresprognose
    2180 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
    1860 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1824 Leser
    Kreise: Siemens Healthineers prüft Optionen beim Diagnostik-Geschäft
    1824 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gaza-Krieg belastet Dow - Amazon stützt Nasdaq (1) 
    1684 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1632 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267504 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    113584 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19980 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11968 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11760 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8808 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6756 Leser
    Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
    6736 Leser
    Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
    6668 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6192 Leser