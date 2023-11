Paragon Announces Nine-Month Financial Results

The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2023 (9 months), at paragon is on 13.11.2023.

Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has released its nine-month financial figures, revealing a promising increase in revenue and EBITDA from continuing operations, a successful asset deal with Clarios, and a significant reduction in debt.

