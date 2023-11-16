Highlight Communications Group Unveils 9-Month Results

Consolidated sales for the first nine months amounted to CHF 285.6 million, a decrease from the previous year's CHF 386.1 million.

EBIT for the first nine months decreased to CHF -3.0 million, compared to CHF 1.0 million in the previous year.

Consolidated revenues in the third quarter of 2023 decreased compared to the previous year due to production-related factors in the Film segment and foreign currency effects.

EBIT for the third quarter amounted to CHF -3.0 million, the same as the previous year.

The equity ratio decreased from 29.3% in the previous year to 25.8% at September 30, 2023.

