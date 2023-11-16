    checkAd

    Highlight Communications Group Unveils 9-Month Results

    In a year marked by production challenges and foreign currency fluctuations, the first nine months saw a downturn in consolidated sales and EBIT, alongside a drop in the equity ratio.

    • Consolidated sales for the first nine months amounted to CHF 285.6 million, a decrease from the previous year's CHF 386.1 million.
    • EBIT for the first nine months decreased to CHF -3.0 million, compared to CHF 1.0 million in the previous year.
    • The equity ratio was 25.8% at September 30, 2023, a decrease from 29.3% at December 31, 2022.
    • Consolidated revenues in the third quarter of 2023 decreased compared to the previous year due to production-related factors in the Film segment and foreign currency effects.
    • EBIT for the third quarter amounted to CHF -3.0 million, the same as the previous year.
    • The equity ratio decreased from 29.3% in the previous year to 25.8% at September 30, 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Highlight Communications is on 16.11.2023.
    The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 2,7000EUR and was down -0,74 % compared with the previous day.

    ISIN:CH0006539198WKN:920299



