IVU Traffic Technologies AG Unveils Q3-2023 Quarterly Report
In its Q3-2023 report, IVU Traffic Technologies AG reveals a steady growth trajectory, with a 3% revenue increase and a 7% rise in gross profit compared to 2022.
- IVU Traffic Technologies AG has published its Q3-2023 quarterly report
- The company continues its growth course in the financial year 2023
- Revenue increased by 3% to €75,711 thousand compared to the same period of the previous year (2022: €73,449 thousand)
- Gross profit increased by 7% to €63,938 thousand (2022: €59,606 thousand)
- The operating profit (EBIT) is down on the previous year at €3,081 thousand (2022: €4,747 thousand)
- The performance is in line with IVU’s typical seasonal business performance.
The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at IVU Traffic Technologies is on 22.11.2023.
The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 15,020EUR and was up +1,42 % compared with the previous day.
+1,42 %
+0,81 %
+15,16 %
+10,38 %
-4,80 %
-2,36 %
+178,84 %
+641,53 %
-20,95 %
ISIN:DE0007448508WKN:744850
