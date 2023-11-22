IVU Traffic Technologies AG Unveils Q3-2023 Quarterly Report

IVU Traffic Technologies AG has published its Q3-2023 quarterly report

The company continues its growth course in the financial year 2023

Revenue increased by 3% to €75,711 thousand compared to the same period of the previous year (2022: €73,449 thousand)

Gross profit increased by 7% to €63,938 thousand (2022: €59,606 thousand)

The operating profit (EBIT) is down on the previous year at €3,081 thousand (2022: €4,747 thousand)

The performance is in line with IVU’s typical seasonal business performance.

The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at IVU Traffic Technologies is on 22.11.2023.