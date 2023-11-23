    checkAd
    Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Original-Research Einhell Germany AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Einhell Germany AG

    Unternehmen: Einhell Germany AG
    ISIN: DE0005654933

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 23.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 225,00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Christian Salis

    Final Q3 slightly better than expected // Bottom-line stays strong
    Einhell released better-than-expected final Q3 results, reflecting that the company executes tight cost control amid a challenging market environment. Q3 sales decreased by 5% yoy to EUR 230m (prelim: EUR 225m). While Eastern Europe showed strong growth of 30% yoy, DACH decreased by 8% yoy as DIY partners remained cautious to buy inventories. Positively, however, the Power X-Change trend remained fully intact, growing by 3pp yoy to 45% of group sales. Einhell confirmed its adjusted FY 23 guidance of EUR 1.0bn revenue. This implies an 8% sales growth yoy in Q4, which we consider ambitious and therefore sit a notch lower at EUR 991m, implying 4% sales growth against an easier comparable base.

    Importantly, profitability remained at a healthy level. A significantly improved gross margin of 39.7% (+3.7pp yoy) on the back of favorable mix (i.e. higher share of PXC) and price increases almost fully compensated for negative operating leverage and cost inflation. Hence, EBT margin decreased by only 0.7pp yoy to 8.0%, still significantly exceeding pre-pandemic levels (Q3 19: 4.5%). This also explains why Einhell confirmed its FY 23 bottom-line range of 8.0-8.5% ("low end", eNuW: 8.0%) despite the weaker top-line.

    In Q4, Einhell is seen to show a gradual recovery on both top- and bottom-line. During our recent roadshow, CFO Teichert indicated that discussions with DIY partners indicate a recovery in DACH while Einhell continues to gain market share. In FY 24e, Einhell should return to growth on the back of easier comps, sustained market share gains, positive M&A and FX effects. Hence, we model 6% sales growth yoy to EUR 1,050m in FY 24e and EBT margin is seen to recover slightly by 0.2pp yoy to 8.2% thanks to lower input costs, positive mix effects and FX, which should turn into a tailwind latest in H2 2024e.

    Strategically, the US market should provide an attractive growth opportunity. Following its successful international expansion in e.g. Australia and Canada, a potential market entry could happen already in FY 24 via Einhell's proven success model: Gaining market access through the acquisition of a small- to mid-sized local DIY brand and gradually replacing the assortment with best-in-class price/value PXC products. The US market looks attractive given that it is by far the largest DIY market globally and Einhell's major rival Ryobi seems to neglect the online channel as well as Tier-2/3 DIY stores, which Einhell aims to tackle. Against this backdrop, valuation looks undemanding, trading at 8.9x PER 24e and an 11.4% FCF yield. BUY, PT EUR 225.00, based on DCF.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28379.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    Die Einhell Germany Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +0,54 % und einem Kurs von 149,8EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 225,00 Euro


    Diskussion: Sehr schöne Unterbewertung bei der Hans Einhell AG
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
