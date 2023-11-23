Vote Now! Metalcorp Group 8.5% Bond 2026 - Voting Period Open Until Nov 26, 2023
The Metalcorp Group has initiated the voting period for its 2021/2026 Notes, urging all note holders to actively participate. The voting, which commenced on 23rd November 2023, will conclude on 26th November 2023.
- Voting period for Metalcorp Group 2021/2026 Notes began on 23 November 2023 and ends on 26 November 2023, 24:00 hours
- Metalcorp Group S.A. encourages holders of the 2021/2026 Notes to participate in the voting for the restructuring transaction
- Holders of the 2021/2026 Notes can contact financial advisors Houlihan Lokey for discussion and voting procedure
- All relevant documents for the voting are available on the Metalcorp Group website
- Metalcorp Group is a diversified global service provider in the metals and minerals industry
- Metalcorp Group's 2021/2026 bond is traded on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG
The price of Metalcorp Group Unternehmensanleihe 8,50 % bis 06/26 at the time of the news was 2,06EUR and was down -6,80 % compared with the previous day.
