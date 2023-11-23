Vote Now! Metalcorp Group 8.5% Bond 2026 - Voting Period Open Until Nov 26, 2023

The price of Metalcorp Group Unternehmensanleihe 8,50 % bis 06/26 at the time of the news was 2,06and was down -6,80compared with the previous day.

The Metalcorp Group has initiated the voting period for its 2021/2026 Notes, urging all note holders to actively participate. The voting, which commenced on 23rd November 2023, will conclude on 26th November 2023.

