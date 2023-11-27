ARYZTA's Sequential Margin Expansion on Track, Bolstered by Positive Volume and Price
ARYZTA AG, a Swiss-based global leader in the convenience bakery sector, is making strides in its growth trajectory. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the company is on track for sequential margin expansion, bolstered by positive volume and price dynamics.
- ARYZTA AG is an international bakery company based in Switzerland
- The company has a leadership position in convenience bakery
- ARYZTA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange
- Sequential margin expansion is on track for the company
- Growth is supported by positive volume and price
- This announcement was released pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ARYZTA is on 04.03.2024.
The price of ARYZTA at the time of the news was 1,7770EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7775EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,03 % since publication.
-0,06 %
+2,57 %
+6,60 %
+20,47 %
+48,87 %
+180,81 %
+40,96 %
-65,13 %
ISIN:CH0043238366WKN:A0Q4FN
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
