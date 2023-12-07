niiio finance group unveils 2023 and 2024 Guidance: What to Expect
niiio finance group AG, a leading SaaS platform, anticipates a revenue surge in 2023, with a further increase in 2024. The group's expansion plans are backed by major shareholders and new investor, Pollen Street Capital.
- niiio finance group AG, a software-as-a-service platform, forecasts an increase in group revenues for 2023 by approximately 5% to 7.8 – 8.0m EUR.
- The expected EBITDA for 2023 is estimated to be between 0.6 – 0.8m EUR.
- For 2024, the company predicts group revenues between 8.5 and 9.5m EUR and an EBITDA of 0.7 - 1m EUR.
- A majority of shareholders, along with new investor Pollen Street Capital, plan to contribute fundsaccess AG, FundHero S.A and FinTecc LLC to the group.
- If approved, the company expects to achieve group revenues for fiscal year 2024 in a range between 18-20m EUR and an EBITDA range of 2-4m EUR.
- niiio finance group AG provides cloud-based SaaS solutions for asset and wealth managers, aiming to create the leading pan-European platform in its space.
The price of niiio finance group at the time of the news was 0,5900EUR and was up +4,89 % compared with the previous
day.
+5,33 %
+26,87 %
+63,67 %
+5,33 %
-27,66 %
-37,41 %
-29,28 %
-49,83 %
ISIN:DE000A2G8332WKN:A2G833
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
