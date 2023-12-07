The price of niiio finance group at the time of the news was 0,5900EUR and was up +4,89 % compared with the previous day.

niiio finance group AG, a leading SaaS platform, anticipates a revenue surge in 2023, with a further increase in 2024. The group's expansion plans are backed by major shareholders and new investor, Pollen Street Capital.

niiio finance group unveils 2023 and 2024 Guidance: What to Expect

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer