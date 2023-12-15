InCity Immobilien AG Slashes 2023 Earnings Forecast Due to Major Property Depreciation
InCity Immobilien AG is bracing for a significant drop in its 2023 earnings forecast, following an unexpected depreciation of its portfolio property, "Stiftstrasse 18/20" in Frankfurt.
- InCity Immobilien AG has significantly reduced its earnings forecast for 2023 due to an extraordinary depreciation of the portfolio property at "Stiftstrasse 18/20" in Frankfurt.
- The planned sale of approximately 89% of the shares in the property company holding the portfolio property led to an external market valuation of the property.
- The market valuation resulted in a non-liquidity-related extraordinary depreciation on the property amounting to approximately EUR 1.9 million.
- The Management Board now anticipates a consolidated net loss between EUR 5.0 million and EUR 5.5 million for the InCity Group in the 2023 fiscal year.
- The sale of the portfolio property is being prepared, and the market price of the property is EUR 5.5 million.
- The remaining six portfolio properties in Berlin are expected to have long-term value stability.
The price of InCity Immobilien at the time of the news was 1,2350EUR and was down -0,80 % compared with the previous
day.
-0,80 %
-0,40 %
-1,59 %
-3,89 %
-6,44 %
+15,42 %
+3,43 %
-7,84 %
-88,77 %
ISIN:DE000A0HNF96WKN:A0HNF9
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 25 | 0 |