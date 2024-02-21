Vectron Systems AG achieved a strong turnaround in 2023 - Earnings reached the upper end of the forecast - Sales improved from EUR 25.2 million to EUR 37.4 million in 2023 - Operating result (EBITDA) reached a preliminary result of EUR 3.0 million - 47% of sales in the Vectron division were recurring in 2023 - Focus in the coming years will be on expanding digital offerings to increase and stabilize sales and earnings

The next important date, Publication of the annual report 2023, at Vectron Systems is on 14.05.2024.

The price of Vectron Systems at the time of the news was 6,8600EUR and was up +3,63 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,9400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,17 % since publication.





