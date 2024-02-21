Vectron Systems Triumphs in 2023: Strong Turnaround Achieves Top-End Earnings Forecast
In a triumphant rebound, Vectron Systems AG hit the high end of its 2023 projections, with a significant surge in sales and a promising operating result.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
Autor folgen
- Vectron Systems AG achieved a strong turnaround in 2023 - Earnings reached the upper end of the forecast - Sales improved from EUR 25.2 million to EUR 37.4 million in 2023 - Operating result (EBITDA) reached a preliminary result of EUR 3.0 million - 47% of sales in the Vectron division were recurring in 2023 - Focus in the coming years will be on expanding digital offerings to increase and stabilize sales and earnings
The next important date, Publication of the annual report 2023, at Vectron Systems is on 14.05.2024.
The price of Vectron Systems at the time of the news was 6,8600EUR and was up +3,63 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,9400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,17 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
+1,81 %
+9,74 %
+15,36 %
+27,31 %
+72,89 %
-31,02 %
-8,66 %
+239,61 %
-67,81 %
ISIN:DE000A0KEXC7WKN:A0KEXC
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.