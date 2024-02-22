173 0 Kommentare CLIQ Digital Unveils Impressive Full Year 2023 Results

The company achieved record-breaking sales and EBITDA of €326 million and €50 million respectively, marking an impressive growth of 18% and 16%. The EPS stood at €4.90, derived from a net profit of €32 million, up by 10%. A share buyback has been initiated, with a promising 2024 outlook of €360-380 million sales and €52-58 million EBITDA. However, customer acquisition costs surged by 21% to €135 million in FY 2023. The operating free cash flow also saw a rise of 21% to €19 million in the same fiscal year.

