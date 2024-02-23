Unveiling the Powerhouse: MBH Corporation Plc
Facing insolvency, UK-based MBH Corporation Plc has resolved to enter administration. Kevin Hanbury, Director, announced the decision, with the formal notice of appointment set for February 26, 2024.
- MBH Corporation Plc has decided to place the company into administration due to insolvency - The directors intend to file a notice of appointment on Monday, February 26, 2024 - Kevin Hanbury, Director, is the person providing this information - The company is based in the UK at 3 K's Engineering Company, Morfa Works, Embankment Road, Machynys, SA15 2DN Llanelli - Contact email is info@mbhcorporation.com and website is https://www.mbhcorporation.com/ - The company's ISIN is GB00BPNYZL95 and WKN is A3ESUZ
