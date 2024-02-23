    checkAd

     229  0 Kommentare Unveiling the Powerhouse: MBH Corporation Plc

    Facing insolvency, UK-based MBH Corporation Plc has resolved to enter administration. Kevin Hanbury, Director, announced the decision, with the formal notice of appointment set for February 26, 2024.

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    • MBH Corporation Plc has decided to place the company into administration due to insolvency - The directors intend to file a notice of appointment on Monday, February 26, 2024 - Kevin Hanbury, Director, is the person providing this information - The company is based in the UK at 3 K's Engineering Company, Morfa Works, Embankment Road, Machynys, SA15 2DN Llanelli - Contact email is info@mbhcorporation.com and website is https://www.mbhcorporation.com/ - The company's ISIN is GB00BPNYZL95 and WKN is A3ESUZ


    MBH

    +14,46 %
    -8,65 %
    -84,48 %
    -91,36 %
    -97,81 %
    -99,58 %
    -99,89 %
    -99,88 %
    -99,88 %
    ISIN:GB00BPNYZL95WKN:A3ESUZ


    Lesen Sie auch


    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Unveiling the Powerhouse: MBH Corporation Plc Facing insolvency, UK-based MBH Corporation Plc has resolved to enter administration. Kevin Hanbury, Director, announced the decision, with the formal notice of appointment set for February 26, 2024.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer