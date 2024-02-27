Adtran Networks SE Reveals Impressive 2023 Fiscal Year Results
Adtran Networks SE has unveiled its financial performance for the fiscal year 2023, revealing a 13.8% dip in annual revenues to EUR 613.7 million, alongside other key financial metrics.
- Adtran Networks SE announced its results for fiscal year 2023, with annual revenues down by 13.8% to EUR 613.7 million.
- The company's annual pro forma EBIT was at EUR 39.8 million, which is 6.5% of revenues.
- Q4 2023 revenues were down 18.7% to EUR 118.5 million from Q3 2023 and down 39.5% compared to Q4 2022.
- The company's cash and cash equivalents decreased by EUR 27.2 million to EUR 30.6 million compared to Q3 2023.
- The company's net debt increased by EUR 14.0 million from Q3 2023 to EUR 42.4 million in Q4 2023.
- The company will publish its financial results for Q1 2024 on May 7, 2024.
