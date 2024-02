• Largest segment HR Solutions & Talent Access grew by 5% to €218.6 million in 2023

• XING is transforming into a jobs network

• kununu had its best-ever year in 2023

• Pro forma EBITDA guidance for 2024 confirmed at €55-65 million

• New Work SE's total pro forma revenues for 2023 were €305.6 million

• CEO Petra von Strombeck confirmed the company's goal to become the number one recruiting partner in 2024

The next important date, Teleconference, at New Work is on 27.02.2024.

The price of New Work at the time of the news was 60,45EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,55EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.