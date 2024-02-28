    checkAd

    beaconsmind AG - von NuWays AG
    Empfehlung: Kaufen ab 28.02.2024, Zielkurs: 15.00
    Starkes Auftragswachstum zu Jahresbeginn; Auswirkungen in H2 erwartet.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA
    Original-Research: beaconsmind AG - from NuWays AG

    Classification of NuWays AG to beaconsmind AG

    Company Name: beaconsmind AG
    ISIN: CH0451123589

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 28.02.2024
    Target price: 15.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Strong order intake to start the year; chg.

    Topic: beaconsmind announced three major contract extensions, two of which in the CloudWiFi hotspot segment, proving the strength of the groups newly aligned product portfolio. In detail:

    The company extended its collaboration with nursing homes operator Vitanas, where beaconsmind will implement comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage at 15 additional locations. The project is scheduled to be rolled out in Q2 '24 and has a total sales volume of c. CHF 1m. In addition, the company also expanded its contract with retail company Müller. After beaconsmind implemented its Wi-Fi solutions in over 770 stores in the DACH region and Spain in recent year, the company was now commissioned to install FREDERIX CloudWiFi also in the remaing c. 145 stores in CEE. The project rollout is scheduled for the first half of 2024 and should generate total sales in the lower single-digit CHFm range (eNuW). With this, beaconsmind is once again proving the compelling up- and cross-selling potential of the product portfolio as well as the value-added from the recent acquisitions. On top of this, beaconsmind gained property manager Reos GmbH as a customer, as the company will roll-out a self-developed VPN network across all ten locations of Reos. The deal is announced to have a total volume of c. CHF 0.5m.

    Impact of transaction to unfold in H2. beaconsmind is seen to report a solid set of FY figures in May, which are seen to display the full effect of the recent acquisitions. In detail, we expect sales to come in at CHF 6.9m (H2: CHF 4.3m) and an EBITDA of CHF -0.6m (H2: CHF -0.1m). In FY '24e sales are seen to increase to CHF 12.5m, which is in line with managements guidance of CHF 12.6m, while EBITDA looks set to turn positive at CHF 2m. The main drivers for this should be (1) the full effect of the acquisitions of KADSOFT and T2 (closed in H2 '23), (2) synergy effects from crossselling across the beaconsomind Group enhancing organic growth, (3) the ongoing internationalization as well as (3) the continuously growing share of SaaS revenues (see p. 2) allowing for improved operating leverage.
    Mind you, the company looks set to continue its Buy & Build strategy (5 acquisitions in past 18 months) going forward. For 2024e, we expect acqusitions to the tune of EUR 4-5m sales to be in the pipeline. Here, management is seen to be looking for margin accretive, bolt-on acqusitions. As future M&A is not included in our model, this leaves a certain upside to our estimates.

    Reiterate BUY with a new PT of EUR 15.00 based on DCF.

    You can download the research here:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28999.pdf
    For additional information visit our website
    www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Contact for questions
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.
    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    transmitted by EQS Group AG.

    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Die beaconsmind Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +3,90 % und einem Kurs von 4,26EUR auf Xetra (27. Februar 2024, 13:17 Uhr) gehandelt.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst:


    dpa-AFX
