H2APEX Group SCA met its forecast for the fiscal year 2023, generating revenues of EUR 15.3 million, up from EUR 3.8 million in the previous year.

The company's cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023, stood at EUR 44.4 million.

H2APEX expects its revenue to more than double in 2024, with a guidance of EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million. The majority of these revenues have already been contractually secured.

The company aims to achieve profitable growth, expecting a positive operating cash flow starting in the fiscal year 2025 and positive adjusted EBITDA starting in the fiscal year 2026.

H2APEX is a leading developer and operator of green hydrogen plants for the decarbonization of industry, infrastructure, and the mobility sector.

The company will publish the final figures and the annual report for the 2023 fiscal year on April 30, 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at exceet Group is on 30.04.2024.

The price of exceet Group at the time of the news was 5,8000EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.





