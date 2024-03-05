bet-at-home.com AG reports financial figures for FY 2023 and forecasts for FY 2024.

Gross betting and gaming revenue for FY 2023 was EUR 46,176 thousand, falling within the forecast range adjusted in October 2023.

EBITDA for FY 2023 was EUR 807 thousand, in the upper range of the initially announced forecast.

"EBITDA before special items" for FY 2023 was EUR 2,361 thousand. This measure adjusts for special expenses and income, including legal cases, customer claims, and company closures or disposals.

For FY 2024, the company expects gross betting and gaming revenue to be between EUR 45 million and EUR 53 million, and EBITDA before special items to be between EUR -1 million and EUR 2.5 million.

bet-at-home.com AG is part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group and has 5.7 million registered customers, making it one of the largest providers in Europe.

The next important date, Results for the full year 2023, at bet-at-home.com is on 06.03.2024.

The price of bet-at-home.com at the time of the news was 2,4150EUR and was up +1,90 % compared with the previous day.

0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,4000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,62 % since publication.





