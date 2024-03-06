bet-at-home.com AG announces its full-year 2023 IFRS financial results, with major developments including the outsourcing of its Malta-licensed offering to EveryMatrix Holding plc and the successful completion of outsourcing its Germany-licensed offering to www.bet-at-home.de.

The company's focus has shifted to efficient and effective customer management and marketing, with the increased outsourcing resulting in lower IT costs and positively impacting financial performance.

Gross betting and gaming revenue for 2023 amounted to EUR 46,176 thousand, a decline from the previous year due to regulatory changes and customer migration.

EBITDA in 2023 amounted to EUR 807 thousand, below the previous year but within the forecast range. Consolidated net income for 2023 was EUR -1,505 thousand.

The Group's consolidated equity as of December 31, 2023 totalled EUR 27,444 thousand, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to EUR 34,645 thousand.

For the financial year 2024, the company plans to continue its strategic transformation, with a focus on developing an innovative customer loyalty programme and improving its online casino and sports betting product. The company expects gross betting and gaming revenue to be between EUR 45 million and EUR 53 million, and EBITDA before special items to be between EUR -1 million and EUR 2.5 million.

