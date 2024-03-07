Orange Spain Boosts Online Safety for 17.1M Subscribers with cyan AG's Digital Security
Orange Spain is set to bolster online safety for its 17.1 million mobile subscribers by integrating cyan AG's advanced digital security solutions. This collaboration brings together the second largest communication service provider in Spain and a leading provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions.
- Orange Spain is implementing cyan AG's digital security solutions to enhance online safety for its over 17.1 million mobile subscribers.
- Cyan AG is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions.
- The partnership includes a range of network-integrated and device-based products for mobile devices.
- Cyan’s network-based cybersecurity solution is deployed for mobile subscribers of Orange Spain, offering cyber-threat detection through cyan’s proprietary and patented threat intelligence platform.
- The products are intended for both the business and consumer segments, with the latter benefiting from cyan’s Child Protection as well.
- Orange Spain is the second largest communication service provider in Spain and the second market of the Orange Group, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators.
