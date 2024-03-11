q.beyond Achieves Positive Free Cash Flow a Year Ahead of Schedule
Exceeding expectations, q.beyond AG achieved positive free cash flow a year ahead of schedule, enhancing its financial performance in 2023. The company's successful restructuring and strategic focus on its business model paved the way for significant growth.
- q.beyond AG generated positive free cash flow one year earlier than expected, improving its free cash flow by €11.4 million to €1.7 million in 2023.
- The company's revenues rose by 9% to €189.3 million and EBITDA improved by 6% to €5.7 million in 2023, meeting targets.
- For 2024, q.beyond has budgeted EBITDA growth to €8 million to €10 million, with revenues of €192 million to €198 million and sustainably positive free cash flow.
- The company underwent a far-reaching restructuring in 2023, including a clearer focus on its business model, increased effectiveness of its go-to-market approach, and simplified and standardised processes and structures.
- Both cloud revenues and SAP revenues contributed to the company's growth in 2023, increasing by 9% to €151.2 million and 13% to €38.1 million respectively.
- q.beyond expects its profitability to increase significantly in 2024, with EBITDA set to rise to between €8 million and €10 million, revenues of between €192 million and €198 million, and a continued sustainably positive free cash flow.
