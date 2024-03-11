    checkAd

     69  0 Kommentare Revolutionizing Dialysis: The Successful Integration of Creatine

    In a groundbreaking clinical study led by Prof. Dr. Stephan J.L. Bakker at the University Medical Center Groningen, Alzchem Group AG and Crearene AG have successfully demonstrated the potential of creatine in dialysis treatments.

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    • Alzchem Group AG and Crearene AG announced a clinical study on the use of creatine in dialysis treatments in October 2023
    • University Medical Center Groningen team led by Prof. Dr. Stephan J.L. Bakker successfully completed treatment of patients in a double-blind study with four different patient groups
    • Main results of the study show technical feasibility of creatine administration during hemodialysis treatment and well-tolerated by patients with end-stage chronic kidney disease
    • Study also provided information on dose-response curve and promising efficacy endpoints
    • Collaboration between Alzchem Group AG and Crearene AG extended until end of 2025 to develop creatine-based treatment solutions
    • Aim is to provide improved treatment options for over three million dialysis patients worldwide.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Alzchem Group is on 30.04.2024.


    Lesen Sie auch

    Alzchem Group

    +1,03 %
    +8,86 %
    +28,82 %
    +14,34 %
    +51,67 %
    +19,43 %
    +30,53 %
    +8,78 %
    -1,99 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Revolutionizing Dialysis: The Successful Integration of Creatine In a groundbreaking clinical study led by Prof. Dr. Stephan J.L. Bakker at the University Medical Center Groningen, Alzchem Group AG and Crearene AG have successfully demonstrated the potential of creatine in dialysis treatments.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer