Revolutionizing Dialysis: The Successful Integration of Creatine
In a groundbreaking clinical study led by Prof. Dr. Stephan J.L. Bakker at the University Medical Center Groningen, Alzchem Group AG and Crearene AG have successfully demonstrated the potential of creatine in dialysis treatments.
- Alzchem Group AG and Crearene AG announced a clinical study on the use of creatine in dialysis treatments in October 2023
- University Medical Center Groningen team led by Prof. Dr. Stephan J.L. Bakker successfully completed treatment of patients in a double-blind study with four different patient groups
- Main results of the study show technical feasibility of creatine administration during hemodialysis treatment and well-tolerated by patients with end-stage chronic kidney disease
- Study also provided information on dose-response curve and promising efficacy endpoints
- Collaboration between Alzchem Group AG and Crearene AG extended until end of 2025 to develop creatine-based treatment solutions
- Aim is to provide improved treatment options for over three million dialysis patients worldwide.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Alzchem Group is on 30.04.2024.
ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3
