Reason for the research: Jahresergebnisse

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 11.03.2024

Target price: EUR3,60

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Media and Games Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 3,20 auf EUR 3,60.



Zusammenfassung:

MGI überraschte im vierten Quartal mit einer Umsatzsteigerung, die durch ein starkes J/J organisches Wachstum (+16%) im Zeitraum von Oktober bis Dezember gekennzeichnet war. Das Management verwies auf: (1) die Skalierung der neuen Software-Kunden, die im Laufe des Jahres 2023 hinzukommen sind, (2) die beschleunigte Zugkraft der kontextbezogenen Tools (ATOM, moments.AI und ML-Optimierung für SKAN), die in einer zunehmend ID-losen Welt auf große Resonanz stoßen, und (3) erste Anzeichen einer Erholung des Werbemarktes. Der Umsatz (EUR322 Mio.) übertraf die Guidance für 2023 (EUR303 Mio.) und FBe (EUR304 Mio.). Das Management zeigte sich auch für 2024 zuversichtlich und deutete ein zweistelliges Wachstum für dieses Jahr an. Aufgrund dieses Ausblicks haben wir unsere Prognose und unser Kursziel auf EUR3,60 (zuvor: EUR3,20) angehoben und sind der Meinung, dass der solide Q4-Bericht dazu beitragen wird, die seit dem Abschwung im letzten Jahr am Werbemarkt anhaltende Skepsis der Anleger zu beenden. Wir stufen MGI weiterhin mit Kaufen ein.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Media and Games Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 3.20 to EUR 3.60.

This is an abbreviated summary. The full text of this story (including disclosure) is attached as a pdf document. For previous reports on this or other companies covered by First Berlin contact Gaurav Tiwari directly (g.tiwari@firstberlin.com).



Abstract:

MGI surprised with a Q4 topline beat that featured a strong rebound (+16%) in Y/Y organic growth for the October-to-December period. Management pointed to: (1) scaling of new software clients onboarded throughout 2023; (2) accelerated traction of contextual tools (ATOM, moments.AI and ML optimization for SKAN) that are resonating strongly in an increasingly ID-less world; and (3) early signs of an ad market recovery. Sales (EUR322m) topped the 2023 adjusted revenue guide (EUR303m) and FBe (EUR304m). Management were also upbeat about 2024 and hinted at double digit growth for the year. We have upped FBe and our TP to EUR3.6 (old: EUR3.2) on this outlook and believe the solid Q4 report will help end investor ennui that has persisted since last year's ad market downturn. We remain Buy-rated on MGI.

