BRAIN Biotech AG Reveals 2024 Annual General Meeting Results for 2022/23 Fiscal Year
In the 2024 Annual General Meeting of BRAIN Biotech AG, a leading European supplier of biobased products, key decisions were made and future targets set, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards economic success.
- Annual General Meeting 2024 for the financial year 2022/23 of BRAIN Biotech AG took place face-to-face at the Zwingenberg site
- Executive Board and Supervisory Board were approved by a clear majority
- Silent partnership with the State of Hesse was approved by a very large majority
- CEO Adriaan Moelker outlined targets for economic success, including double-digit sales growth and positive operating cash flow within five years
- Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Michael Majerus, highlighted the company's best revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures since IPO
- BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions, focusing on nutrition, health, and environment.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at BRAIN Biotech is on 12.03.2024.
The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 3,8150EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.
