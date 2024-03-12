    checkAd

     69  0 Kommentare BRAIN Biotech AG Reveals 2024 Annual General Meeting Results for 2022/23 Fiscal Year

    In the 2024 Annual General Meeting of BRAIN Biotech AG, a leading European supplier of biobased products, key decisions were made and future targets set, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards economic success.

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    • Annual General Meeting 2024 for the financial year 2022/23 of BRAIN Biotech AG took place face-to-face at the Zwingenberg site
    • Executive Board and Supervisory Board were approved by a clear majority
    • Silent partnership with the State of Hesse was approved by a very large majority
    • CEO Adriaan Moelker outlined targets for economic success, including double-digit sales growth and positive operating cash flow within five years
    • Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Michael Majerus, highlighted the company's best revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures since IPO
    • BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions, focusing on nutrition, health, and environment.

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at BRAIN Biotech is on 12.03.2024.

    The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 3,8150EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.


    Lesen Sie auch

    BRAIN Biotech

    -1,04 %
    -1,30 %
    +16,87 %
    +8,86 %
    -47,38 %
    -59,21 %
    -64,85 %
    -63,71 %
    -64,39 %
    ISIN:DE0005203947WKN:520394






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    BRAIN Biotech AG Reveals 2024 Annual General Meeting Results for 2022/23 Fiscal Year In the 2024 Annual General Meeting of BRAIN Biotech AG, a leading European supplier of biobased products, key decisions were made and future targets set, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards economic success.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer