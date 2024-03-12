Annual General Meeting 2024 for the financial year 2022/23 of BRAIN Biotech AG took place face-to-face at the Zwingenberg site

Executive Board and Supervisory Board were approved by a clear majority

Silent partnership with the State of Hesse was approved by a very large majority

CEO Adriaan Moelker outlined targets for economic success, including double-digit sales growth and positive operating cash flow within five years

Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Michael Majerus, highlighted the company's best revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures since IPO

BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions, focusing on nutrition, health, and environment.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at BRAIN Biotech is on 12.03.2024.

The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 3,8150EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.





