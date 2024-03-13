Thriving Success Amidst a Steep Market Downturn
In a year marked by a downturn in Europe's building construction industry and a shift in consumer preference from sanitary to heating solutions, Geberit AG demonstrated resilience. Despite the headwinds, the company posted significantly higher operating margins, underpinned by operational flexibility, lower energy costs, and robust price management.
- Geberit AG faced a challenging year due to a decline in the building construction industry in Europe and a shift in demand from sanitary to heating solutions.
- Despite the difficult market environment, the company's operating margins were significantly higher compared to the previous year.
- This was primarily due to operational flexibility, a significant fall in energy prices, and consistent price management.
- In 2023, Geberit's net sales decreased by 9.1% to CHF 3,084 million, but operating cashflow (EBITDA) increased by 1.4% to CHF 921 million.
- Net income decreased by 12.6% to CHF 617 million, and earnings per share fell by 10.2% to CHF 18.39.
- Despite the challenges, the company managed to consolidate its position as a leading supplier of sanitary products and gain market shares.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Geberit is on 13.03.2024.
ISIN:CH0030170408WKN:A0MQWG
