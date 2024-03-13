    checkAd

     17  0 Kommentare Oesterreichische Post 2023: Surge in Revenue & Earnings Fueled by Parcel Growth & bank99 Boost

    In 2023, Austrian Post navigated challenging economic conditions to deliver robust financial results, including a notable 8.7% revenue increase to EUR 2,740.8m. CEO Georg Pölzl expressed satisfaction with the company's performance.

    • Revenue in 2023 increased by 8.7% to EUR 2,740.8m, with growth in parcels and logistics
    • Earnings in 2023 saw EBITDA increase by 5.0% to EUR 391.6m
    • Operating free cash flow in 2023 was EUR 221.6m, a 21.0% increase
    • Dividend proposal for the Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2024 is EUR 1.78 per share, a 1.7% increase
    • Outlook for 2024 includes revenue growth in the low to mid-single digit range and stable earnings development
    • Austrian Post faced challenging economic conditions in 2023, but CEO Georg Pölzl is satisfied with the company's performance

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Oesterreichische Post is on 13.03.2024.

    The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 30,08EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.


    Oesterreichische Post

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
