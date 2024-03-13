Revenue in 2023 increased by 8.7% to EUR 2,740.8m, with growth in parcels and logistics

Earnings in 2023 saw EBITDA increase by 5.0% to EUR 391.6m

Operating free cash flow in 2023 was EUR 221.6m, a 21.0% increase

Dividend proposal for the Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2024 is EUR 1.78 per share, a 1.7% increase

Outlook for 2024 includes revenue growth in the low to mid-single digit range and stable earnings development

Austrian Post faced challenging economic conditions in 2023, but CEO Georg Pölzl is satisfied with the company's performance

The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 30,08EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.






