Oesterreichische Post 2023: Surge in Revenue & Earnings Fueled by Parcel Growth & bank99 Boost
In 2023, Austrian Post navigated challenging economic conditions to deliver robust financial results, including a notable 8.7% revenue increase to EUR 2,740.8m. CEO Georg Pölzl expressed satisfaction with the company's performance.
Autor folgen
- Revenue in 2023 increased by 8.7% to EUR 2,740.8m, with growth in parcels and logistics
- Earnings in 2023 saw EBITDA increase by 5.0% to EUR 391.6m
- Operating free cash flow in 2023 was EUR 221.6m, a 21.0% increase
- Dividend proposal for the Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2024 is EUR 1.78 per share, a 1.7% increase
- Outlook for 2024 includes revenue growth in the low to mid-single digit range and stable earnings development
- Austrian Post faced challenging economic conditions in 2023, but CEO Georg Pölzl is satisfied with the company's performance
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Oesterreichische Post is on 13.03.2024.
The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 30,08EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous
day.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,25 %
+0,25 %
-1,47 %
-4,45 %
-12,32 %
-16,23 %
-18,10 %
-13,89 %
+45,36 %
ISIN:AT0000APOST4WKN:A0JML5
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.